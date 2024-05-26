20240526

Flensburg end 10-year European trophy drought

26 May 2024, 20:00

The players jumped for joy and danced on the court, the fans went crazy on the stands: For the first time in their club history, SG Flensburg-Handewitt have won the EHF European League and extended their cabinet with the fifth different trophy in European club handball. They defeated outgoing titleholders Füchse Berlin 36:31 in the final of the EHF Finals Men 2024 in Hamburg, attended by 10,050 fans.

The final decision in an intense battle fell in the last 16 minutes, when Flensburg pulled ahead from 23:23 to 36:31. Top scorers were Jerry Tollbring (Füchse) and Emil Jakobsen (Flensburg) with seven goals each. After netting 11 times in the semi against Dinamo, Jakobsen became not only the top scorer of the EHF Finals with 18 strikes, but was also awarded MVP of the tournament.

With 95 goals, Andrii Akimenko (Dinamo Bucuresti) is top scorer of the season.

FINAL:

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER) 36:31 (15:14)

  • Berlin started in express mode, but even their high-speed handball was passed by Flensburg in a fast first half, in which Danes players created the highlights: Mathias Gidsel netted five times for Berlin, Emil Jakobsen four times for Berlin
  • the main reason why Flensburg turned a 4:1 deficit around was goalkeeper Kevin Møller, who saved eight shots in the first 30 minutes, including two penalties of Hans Lindberg – a percentage of 39 at the break
  • the game went back and forth, with an incredible intensity and speed of both sides – the only big advantage for Flensburg was their louder majority on the stands among the 10,050 fans
  • right after the break, Füchse defence specialist Mijajlo Marsenic received a direct card after rough play against Simon Pytlick, but only five minutes later, Jim Gottfridsson also was sent off for a foul against Mathias Gidsel
  • the match was level again, but slowly Flensburg got the upper hand and created a three-goal gap, 26:23
  • Flensburg did not give that advantage away, and two goals within 25 seconds paved the way for their victory, as Lukas Jørgensen and Johan Hansen used fast breaks to make it 31:26 in minute 52

Flensburg’s triumph is a success of the team, not a star

One year ago, SG Flensburg-Handewitt missed the EHF Finals Men on home ground in a dramatic way, losing the second leg of the quarter-final against Granollers at home. When Füchse Berlin won the trophy, the Flensburg players were only visitors in their own hall.

By signing top players such as Simon Pytlick, Lukas Jørgensen, Kay Smits, and Blaz Blagotinsek and Nicolej Krickau as new head coach, they bolstered their ambitions to fight for all trophies. In domestic competitions, they failed in the semi-final of the cup and were out of the race for the league trophy quite early. But in the European League, they marched on and on.

In the whole season, Flensburg only lost two meaningless games – against Kadetten Schaffhausen, when they had already won their group, and against IK Sävehof after winning the first leg of the quarter-final away with 41:30.

In Hamburg, Flensburg were boosted by their incredible fans. The semi-final against Dinamo was an easy ride with fast breaks as their best weapon. The final against Berlin was a tough clash, worth a final. You cannot name a single player who was shining in the spotlight, it was a success of the team, starting from outstanding goalkeeper Kevin Møller over the wings Emil Jakobsen and Johan Hansen until Simon Pytlick or team captain Johannes Golla, the boss in defence.

After a 10-years long wait, Flensburg made their dream come true to return to the winners’ podium of an international competition – their sixth European trophy in the fifth different competition.

On the other hand, strong fighting Berlin finished the season without any trophy – and failed on their mission to become the first team since Frisch Auf Göppingen to successfully defend a title in the second-tier EHF competition.

20240526 ELM Finals Quote Flensburg
It was a great final. The victory means so much for the club. Before the weekend, we said, we are so hungry as a club, so big applause to everyone involved in this weekend. We had the quality of players, no doubt about this, and we had so many resources for two games. It was great what the staff and the team have done, I am proud of my team.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt
20240526 ELM Finals Quote Flensburg 2
We had waited so long for a final, today we grabbed our chance and profited from the preparation, we got the right system and the right emotions. Every player gave us so much energy and quality. This trophy is a big thing for us, so I am proud and happy.
Johannes Golla
Line player, SG Flensburg-Handewitt
20240526 ELM Finals Quote Füchse
Flensburg played a great weekend and deserved to win the final. We played a good season and also a good tournament. In five to 10 minutes, when we missed too many shots and caused too many mistakes, Flensburg grabbed their chance.
Paul Drux
Team captain, Füchse Berlin

all photos © 2024 kolektiff images

20240526 ELM Finals Quotes 2
