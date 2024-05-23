Defending champions top power ranking before EHF Finals

1. Füchse Berlin
Füchse Berlin play their ninth final tournament since 2012 in three different competitions: The EHF Champions League in 2012; the EHF Cup in in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019; and the EHF European League in 2021, 2023 and 2024. None of their rivals at the final weekend have such experience as the 2015, 2018 and 2023 winners of the second-tier competition.
Füchse have big names in their squad who know what it takes to reach the winners’ podium. First, of course, is Mathias Gidsel, the current IHF Player of the Year, MVP of the last World Championship and Olympic Games, top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024, and top scorer of the 2023/24 EHF European League season in terms of average goals per match. Gidsel has netted 69 times in only 10 matches, for an average of 6.9 – more than Akimenko (6.1), Knorr (5.4) and Kirkelokke (5.3).
The most decorated of all the players on court in Hamburg will be Hans Lindberg, whose list of achievements is endless; a former EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and EHF European League winner; Olympic, world and European champion; and all-time top scorer in the Bundesliga. To complete the Danish super-trio, Füchse count on Lasse Andersson, who is among the top scorers in all competitions.
In defence, Berlin count on Dejan Milosavljev in goal behind the “Balkan bulls” Mijajlo Marsenic and Marko Kopljar. From all four teams at Hamburg, Berlin have the strongest individuals by far – but, beating the German side in the main round, Sporting CP proved that Berlin are not unbeatable. If a few of their key players simultaneously have a weak day, it could be a chance for their opponents.