Defending champions top power ranking before EHF Finals

While SG Flensburg-Handewitt can become the first team to win five different European cup trophies, Berlin have the chance to be the first team since 2017 to defend the trophy in the second-tier men’s competition. Löwen are out for their second trophy, after 2013, and the newbies from Dinamo Bucuresti will play their first semi-final in 20 years.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of all four teams, and which team seems to be the strongest overall? Here we present the power ranking before the matches throw-off in Hamburg.

4. Rhein-Neckar Löwen

The Lions are the only team that made it all the way from qualification to the EHF Finals. And they showed a completely different face in the EHF European League compared to their performances in Bundesliga, where they dropped to lower mid-table, far from the top teams. On the international stage, Löwen managed to compensate for the long-term injuries of players such as Uwe Gensheimer and Halil Jaganjac.

RNL won 13 of 16 matches, with defeats only at the hands of Nantes in the group matches, Zabrze in the main round and Sporting CP in the second leg of the quarter-final. Two of the three top scorers in the competition are part of their squad: Niclas Kirkeløkke (86 goals) and Juri Knorr (81). Knorr, named in the EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team, had a lot of ups and downs on a club level this season. But when it counted in the EHF European League, Löwen could always rely on him and magic nights from David Späth, who is the best goalkeeper in the EHF European League in terms of save percentage.

Last season, Löwen made a miracle come true at the final weekend of the German cup, raising the trophy as the underdogs. They hope for the same in Hamburg. But their semi-final opponents from Berlin – the team that defeated RNL in the EHF Finals 2021 semi-final on their home court – seem to be too strong.