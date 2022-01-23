Flash quotes: match day 10

GROUP II

Poland vs Russia

Bratislava, 23 January – Quotes from Poland coach Patryk Rombel (POL), left back Piotr Chrapkowski (POL) and right wing Michal Daszek (POL), and Russia coach Velimir Petkovic (GER), left back Daniil Shishkarev (RUS) and right wing Dmirtry Kornev (RUS) after Poland drew 29:29 with Russia in main round group II in Bratislava.

Patryk Rombel (POL) – coach

On the match:

“It was a hard and tough game for both sides, we lost the victory under strange circumstances with the last Russian goal. The draw is a fair result for both sides. The most important thing for me was that we came back from the hard times in the last two games. We had the heads up, played strong in defence and we came back as there was a lot of pressure on us. We showed we can play level matches with good teams.”

Piotr Chrapkowski (POL) – left back

On the match:

“Both teams fought until the very end, in a tough and equal match in which the lead changed constantly. We were very happy until three seconds before the end, then [Sergei Mark] Kosorotov hammered this goal from 17 metres, so now we are disappointed, but the draw was deserved.

“In general, we played well, but it was not enough for the first victory. But I am happy that we came back after the two weak matches before.”

On the final main round match against Spain:

“We aim for two points, but we know that we face the defending champions. I hope the match against Russia was good for our confidence.”

Michal Daszek (POL) – right wing

On the match:

“It was a constant up and down, and in the end, we were really unlucky. We would have deserved to win, but in the end, [Sergei Mark] Kosorotov hammered for the draw. In general, we played well except for the start. Now we hope for a good finish against Spain.”

Velimir Petkovic (GER) – coach

On the match:

“It is hard to summarise it in few words, it was a very tough game on a very high level of energy. Our start with the 3:0 was well, then we had problems with the second goalkeeper of Poland, who did very good saves. We allowed Poland to lead at the break. But finally this team showed more character than any Russian national team did in the last years. I am very proud.”

On his red card and decisions by the referees and delegates:

“After the last match, I had praised the referees, this time I cannot. I would like to know from EHF, how and to whom coaches can complain, if they we do not feel happy with decisions. Anything we say, referees and delegates can punish us with suspensions and red cards. We coaches have no chance to complain.

“For example, the decision not to give two goals of us were right, but the third nullified goal was a mistake. Also, the two Polish line players could do whatever they want and did not get punished, on the other side, our player was punished for exactly the same action.

“When I received the red card – by the delegate’s decision, not the referees – I had just stepped on the line of the coaching zone, when the ball was on the opposite side of the court. Finally, the delegate decided the game. When something like this happens, we coaches can lose our jobs, the delegate will never lose his job.”

On the match against Germany:

“I am really looking forward to this match against Germany and my friend Alfred Gislason. We have a chance to win, it will be a great game.”

Dmitry Kornev (RUS) - right wing

On the match:

“I have mixed feeling after this tough and difficult game. It was difficult to play against Poland, but we did not only have to play against a strong opponent but also against the referees. We fought until the last moment, we have to be happy with the draw.”

Daniil Shishkarev (RUS) – left back

On the match:

“We started well, but when Poland changed their goalkeeper, we had big problems. We can be satisfied with this one point, thanks to our great finish and this crazy goal of [Sergei Mark] Kosorotov. This was our only chance to score, and he did it.”

On the final main round match against Germany:

“Germany have even more problems with Covid than our team. First we rest, then we prepare, and finally we are out for our first main round victory. We will fight hard.”