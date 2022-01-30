Flash quotes: match day 15

BRONZE-MEDAL MATCH

France vs Denmark

Budapest – Sunday 30 January – Quotes from Denmark coach Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN), goalkeeper Kevin Møller (DEN), line player Magnus Saugstrup (DEN), centre back Mads Mensah Larsen (DEN), France coach Guillaume Gille (FRA), goalkeeper Vincent Gerard (FRA), line player Ludovic Fabregas (FRA), right back Dika Mem (FRA), centre back Kentin Mahe (FRA) and right wing Benoit Kounkoud (FRA), after the 35:32 victory for Denmark after extra time in the bronze medal match of the EHF EURO 2022 in Arena Budapest.

Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN) – coach

On the victory:

“It was a tough and exciting match. We had a tremendous defence and a strong goalkeeper. When Matthias Gidsel went out early, we even fought harder. We fought like crazy in the last 60 minutes of the game. I am so happy with this win and I am very proud of my team.”

On comparing the bronze medal in Budapest with gold at the World Championship in Egypt and silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo:

“The others were better. I like the one from Egypt most, the one in Tokyo was worth more than this win today. But I have to say that both teams, France and Denmark – and the others – faced so many difficulties. In the last 14 months we were locked in hotels for four months, this is not human. You are going crazy in the hotel.

"The last month has been the longest month of my life, it was so boring. I hope for everyone that this was the last tournament under those conditions, otherwise we all go crazy. Taking all this in account, both teams delivered a great and impressive match. I am proud of both teams, and I am proud of the handball we only played in the last months.“

Mads Mensah Larsen (DEN) – centre back

On the bronze medal match:

"It was a very difficult game. We fought until the end of the match and I am proud that we could win a medal after this long month. The difference was that our defence was a little bit better and Niklas Landin was extraordinary today in the goal. The defensive wall also gave him support, but today he was a beast."

Kevin Møller (DEN) – goalkeeper

On the key of success:

“In the extra time we had more power than France. It was up and down, but we always kept fighting.”

On the performance of Niklas Landin:

“World-class, as usual. You do not expect something else from him, he is simply brilliant.”

On his first ever EHF EURO medal:

“We are so happy that we finally made it, Denmark had not won a medal at European championships since 2014, I have my first EURO medal now – and I hope it is not the last. It is really important for us to bring something home.”

Magnus Saugstrup (DEN) – line player

On the match:

“We are tired now, we had a tough month. But I am not only tired but also happy that we got the medal. Now, I am looking forward to a great evening.”

Guillaume Gille (FRA) – coach

On the keys of the defeat and his emotions:

“It is hard to lose a match after extra-time. It was a crazy game, it was a game on top level with a lot of emotions, a lot of ups and downs, both sides intermediately had control of the game. So I am really disappointed to sit here with the fourth place, but this is sport. We have to say we did not manage to start right in the extra-time, we made simple mistakes, this was the key of the extra-time.”

Vincent Gerard (FRA) – goalkeeper

On the feelings:

“I am disappointed, it is complicated, when you make such an effort to make it to the semis, but then lose this match. In extra-time everything can happen. I hope we can correct some mistakes in future and make it to the final of the next events.”

Ludovic Fabregas (FRA) – line player

On his disappointment:

“It is a huge disappointment for us to lose this match. A French team arrives at tournaments always with the goal to win a medal, if possible, the gold medals. So now we have nothing in our hands, though we played a really good tournament.”

On the reasons of the defeat:

“We were running out of power in extra time. This was really physically tough tournament for all teams, we did not have enough energy for the last 10 minutes of this tournament, but we could have won the match even before extra-time. But finally, Denmark were the better team.”

Dika Mem (FRA) – right back

On the final result:

“Denmark deserved to win, I am disappointed and sad. We came here to win a medal, and we go home without one. But our new team is on a good way, I hope to improve in future.”

Kentin Mahe (FRA) – centre back

On his feelings:

"Unfortunately, it was only my second match here in Budapest, but I feel good, I felt good since the beginning of the [Covid-19] infection. I wished that some guys who have not had a medal yet could have put one around their neck, and say: we won a medal for France."

On playing in Budapest:

"To be in Hungary was familiar to me as I am a member of Veszprém, and I could continue to learn some new Hungarian words during the competition. I talked a little bit to Yahia Omar and Mate Lekai from Veszprém before the game, it was nice."

Benoit Kounkoud (FRA) – right wing

On the defeat:

“I was super-motivated to win this game and earn my first medal from senior level but this is sport, sometimes you win sometimes you don’t. We played a perfect first half and we also did well in the second period. Unfortunately we were not able to maintain the level of our game in the extra-time and we made bad mistakes.”

On his emotions:

“Despite losing this match I am really proud to be part of this team as we showed that we have a really good team spirit. I will do everything to wear this jersey again and represent my country in as many tournaments as possible. We will work hard to come back stronger and show the world that we are the best."