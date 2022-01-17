Flash quotes: match day 5

GROUP C

Ukraine vs Croatia

Szeged, 17 January – Quotes from Ukraine coach Michael Biegler (GER) and left wings Dmytro Artemenko (UKR) and Oleksandr Kasai (UKR), and Croatia coach Hrvoje Horvat (CRO), left back Tin Lucic (CRO), line player Marin Sipic (CRO) right back Ivan Martinovic (CRO) and centre back Luka Cindric (CRO) after Croatia beat Ukraine 38:25 in their group C preliminary round match in Szeged on Monday.

Michael Biegler (GER) - coach, Ukraine

On what Ukraine learnt in this preliminary round:

"We learnt a lot of things but this team has to develop. We knew it before arriving here. We played in a fantastic group, against three excellent teams. We have to go step by step. We played not so good against Serbia, against France we were much better and today was somewhere in the middle. This team needs time, the players work hard and in a good way, but they need time.”

Dmytro Artemenko (UKR) - left wing, Ukraine

On the things Ukraine learnt during the preliminary round:

“The tournament was a great experience for our young team. We were given a chance to play against some very strong teams, such as Serbia, France and Croatia. I am very happy that I was here and represent Ukraine.”

Oleksandr Kasai (UKR) – left wing, Ukraine

On the result and what they have learned:

“Unfortunately, it was a very hard game and we lost. I think we will train more now and finally it will be our game in next time, I think. I think every game in this championship it is good study for us, what we can think, what we can see, how play different players, different team. Every game is a good opportunity to show your power. We can back home now and start some EHF Champions League or championship of the country or rest.”

Hrvoje Horvat (CRO) - coach, Croatia

On the preliminary round:

“We started very badly, we had Covid problems every day. We brought new players almost everyday. Today, we could not manage to train together. Now, we have to see who is left and which team might play with us in the main round.”

Tin Lucic (CRO) - left back, Croatia

On the changes Croatia went through during the preliminary round:

“The most important is that all players stay healthy. The players who arrived, they helped us a lot. Now, we will wait for the next game and hope we can qualify for the main round.”

On the possibility of the main round:

“I think the most important thing is that all of my mates stay healthy. Everyone who joined the team later helped us a lot, we played really well in all the three matches of this group. Now there is nothing else, but to wait for tonight’s game between France and Serbia and see whether we could go to the next round or not.”

Marin Sipic (CRO) - line player, Croatia

On how they approached the match:

“It was important to save some energy as we have a lot of problems with Covid. Every day we have new cases and new players coming from home. Those guys should be having a mid-season rest so we know they have not had too many opportunities to train.

"We won by a great margin and that was important to give some rest to the key players. Now we just have to wait how the last match pans out. You would not believe it, but we will cheer for France for the first time.”

Ivan Martinovic (CRO) – right back, Croatia

On the result:

“It’s a great feeling that we won the last game of our group. Now we hope that France will beat Serbia and we can go through to the main round. We enjoyed this last match, but we had some problems in the first half. Ukraine played great handball, but in the second period we were better.

"We were tight in defence and Mate Sunjic was in top form in goal. We made some fast and easy goals so it was well deserved. In the future, we should play the full 60 minutes according to the previous plans, because we had a short freeze in every game.”

Luka Cindric (CRO) – centre back, Croatia

On the match:

“It was a really hard game for us mentally. We knew that we needed to win to have our chances to go through to the next round. That is why we started nervously. Anyway, I think we deserved to win. We have done our job, we also know that France is the favourite against Serbia, but everything is open."

On the possibility of the main round:

"You can never know for sure, we will see. We are only focusing on the following steps, but if we are getting through to the main round, it is going to be tough for us.”

France vs Serbia

Szeged, 17 January – Quotes from France coach Guillaume Gille (FRA), France centre back Kentin Mahe (FRA), Serbia coach Antonio Gerona (ESP) and Serbia centre back Lazar Kukic after France beat Serbia (29:25) in Szeged on Monday.

Guillaume Gille (FRA) - coach, France

On what France learnt in this preliminary round:

"I’m really happy to finish with three points. It was only the first step towards our goal, and I’m very satisfied with the three games we played. We must keep in mind that this is only the first phase, though.”

Kentin Mahe (FRA) - centre back, France

On the game against Serbia:

"I hope we can be better in the future, I hope we can repeat this performance in the long-term, in a competition that is very tough. Serbia played really good handball since the beginning of the EURO, I am very happy about the way we played."

Antonio Gerona (ESP) - coach, Serbia

On his team’s performance in the preliminary round:

“We were joking that we are champions of Covid, but we don’t want to find excuses. France played amazing handball, especially in defence. I hope that the next time we go to championship, we can gather more experience. I’m really proud of my players and how they fought in these conditions.”

Lazar Kukic (SRB) - centre back, Serbia

On what could have been better in the preliminary round:

“France were really the better team tonight. We don’t want to find any excuses, but a lot of us had Covid, we could have been a different team. We won against France in the qualifiers, so we showed then that we had level. We want to be there at the next championship and I hope we’ll be able to play in better conditions.”

Mijajlo Marsenic (SRB) - line player, Serbia

“First of all, I would like to thank our fans. They were amazing even when we were 10 goals behind. They didn’t give up on us and supported us until the very last second. I hope it’s going to be like this in the future. We didn’t show our best in the first half. We can play much better. We couldn’t score enough goals and that was the biggest problem. One thing that makes me really proud is that we didn’t give up against an Olympic gold medallist team. They are elite players and we showed Europe that we can compete with them.”

Bogdan Radivojevic (SRB) – right wing, Serbia

“It’s really hard now. Somehow in the first half we couldn’t show what we are capable of. We won the second half by five goals. Against France! That hurts the most because we can play against great teams like them. Perhaps we were not concentrating or maybe some of us were a little bit scared. I’m happy that we didn’t give up, and we showed we have proud players in Serbia. I’m just sorry for the fans as they came so far to see us. It was amazing atmosphere throughout the whole game. We will come back stronger for sure. We will always fight for Serbia.”