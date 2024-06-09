Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 finals

COLOGNE — Comments on the final day of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024, from THW Kiel head coach Filip Jicha (CZE), right wing Niclas Ekberg (SWE), line players Patrick Wiencek (GER) and Hendrik Pekeler (GER) and SC Magdeburg head coach Bennet Wiegert (GER), right back Ómar Ingi Magnusson (ISL) and left wing Lucas Mertens (GER) after THW Kiel beat Magdeburg 32:28 in the 3/4 placement match on Sunday.

THW Kiel

Filip Jicha (CZE) - head coach

On winning the 3/4 placement match:

“We are satisfied we could show a better performance than yesterday. Yesterday was not good from our side, not enough power offensively, we gave a better performance today. After the semi, the players were very disappointed. Today, I am happy for two things: that we showed a better performance, but also that the season is over.”

Niclas Ekberg (SWE) - right wing

On playing his last game with THW Kiel:

“It was a dream scenario today, to end a long career with a win and to celebrate with the fans and the whole club and my family. It was a nice ending. As the coach said, it was a really long season and I need a couple of hours to realize my time in Kiel is coming to an end. I’m still not really coping with it completely. I’m proud, happy. To me, it meant a lot to show a different face for the last match of this team.”

Patrick Wiencek (GER) — line player

On winning the 3/4 placement match:

“It was important for us to show something else than we did yesterday. It was hard to find sleep last night after such a loss, after failing to show what is THW Kiel. Today was much better. The start of the game gave us a lot of confidence offensively, especially after what we delivered yesterday. For the fans, for the team, for the club, it was really important to end the season on a high note.”

On the problems to prepare for such a game:

“We had barely any time and it was short. We did not do anything in particular to be honest. Yesterday we just tried to clear our heads and start from afresh today. That was a tough one, but those finals are all about mental, not anything else. I think the team which had recovered best from their semi-final loss won tonight.”

Hendrik Pekeler (GER) — line player

On his feeling after winning the 3/4 placement match:

“On one hand, I’m not happy because we did not come for the wooden medal, but on the second, I’m proud of the reaction the team showed. It was important to give our fans something to cheer about after our performance yesterday. We started great, scored a lot of goals in the first half and that gave us an advantage that we could rely on in the second half. Magdeburg came back, but we managed to remain calm and focus.”

On the importance of finishing the season with a win:

“Of course it is important. Losing the last two games of the season, especially here, is never a pleasant experience. That’s what we told ourselves — that our result today would impact the taste in our mouths coming back home tomorrow. Mentally, we showed we were able to recover and bounce back, and that’s something positive.”

SC Magdeburg

Bennet Wiegert (GER) - head coach

On what was missing this weekend for SC Magdeburg:

“It’s difficult to speak about that now. We all wanted so much more. Now, we feel really unhappy, but there are really no reasons to feel bad about this season. Now, sadness is the prevalent feeling, rather than happiness. Today, maybe we had 50 really bad minutes. We were led by nine goals, but we fought the whole time. I’m also happy that the season is over, as Filip said. We need new power for the new season, and I’m sure it will be back within a couple of weeks.”

Ómar Ingi Magnusson (ISL) — right back

On losing the 3/4 placement match:

“It was hard to focus as we were all really disappointed after the loss in the semi-final yesterday. We came here to win the final and it’s tough to find the motivation to play this game. It took us one half and then we started to play good. But we missed too many crucial shots — myself first of all, and it’s hard to come back when you miss these shots after being behind by nine.”

On the reasons Magdeburg played the way they did in the first half:

“It’s hard to say. Kiel played really physical and really quick, while we missed a lot of things. I’m proud because the team fought the whole time and managed to win the second half. But they have a lot of experience and they did not panic when we came back.”

Lukas Mertens (GER) — left wing

On the game:

“Tough one. The first half was really bad from us, especially in defence. They scored 23 goals. We were not good in that area. We managed to come back when we started to defend properly. But then Mrkva made some crucial saves on open shots. I think we lost that game in the first 30 minutes.”

On finishing fourth at the EHF FINAL4:

“Definitely not what we expected. Of course, in a few days, we’ll look back and say that we had a crazy season, with three titles, but we came here to win the EHF Champions League again. The disappointment is huge.”