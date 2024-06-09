FF4CGN24

Barça win 11th Champions League title after thrilling final

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
09 June 2024, 19:50

Barça returned to the top of Europe as they clinched their 11th EHF Champions League title at the 15th EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne on Sunday night, winning a nail-biter against Aalborg 31:30.

While the 2021 final between Barça and Aalborg — which saw the Blaugranas easily win the trophy (36:23) — was played with only a handful of fans in the stands due to Covid-19, LANXESS arena was packed for the rematch between the two sides in 2024.

The first 10 minutes of the final, during which Barça had the upper hand and took a three-goal advantage, was definitely not representative of how the confrontation unfolded. Thanks to the experience of Mikkel Hansen and Niklas Landin, Aalborg bounced back and even took the lead before the break.

After a very tight second half, everything came down to the last 10 minutes. Carlos Ortega put Emil Nielsen on the court for Barça, after he was replaced by Gonzalo Perez de Vargas late in the first half, and the Spanish side once again earned a three-goal advantage. But Aalborg came back again and offered themselves a chance to draw at the last second, before Mikkel Hansen’s last shot — a free throw over the full Barça line-up — hit the crossbar.

FINAL
Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP) 31:30 (15:15)

  • the start of the game proved that Barça’s defensive performance in the semi-final was not a one-off, as the Spanish side only conceded two goals in the first seven minute to take an early lead, 5:2
  • thanks to a couple of brilliant saves from Niklas Landin and two goals from Thomas Arnoldsen, Aalborg quickly reacted and made the score even five minutes later, 8:8
  • no team was able to take the upper hand before the break, although Aalborg briefly grabbed the lead off a goal from Mads Hoxer, before Melvyn Richardson — who was named MVP of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 — scored the equaliser on a penalty throw
  • as Hoxer, Richardson and Dika Mem indulged in a scoring contest for left handers, no team was able to take the upper hand during most of the second half
  • coming back on the court 10 minutes before the end of the game, Nielsen was decisive for Barça, with two crucial saves that allowed his team to take a three-goal advantage with four minutes to play, 30:27
  • although the Danish side came back on the scoreboard and created the chance to level the game, Hansen’s last shot hit the crossbar
  • Barça clinched the EHF Champions League trophy for the 11th time, extending their record on top of the all-time winners’ list

Mikkel Hansen’s dream vanishes on the crossbar

The iconic Danish left back might not have played his best season, nor his most prolific, but this weekend in Cologne, he proved he is still a legend of the game. Scoring eight and delivering a couple of key assists, he held his team throughout the final. And when he was offered a chance to throw the game into overtime on a post-buzzer attempt, he put everything he had left into his shot. But the ball hit the crossbar and Hansen’s last chance to win the EHF Champions League vanished as Barça celebrated.

FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR58454 AH
It came down to one last action. It’s hard to say. We were always on top. We were ahead by three in the last quarter but we didn’t manage to put the nail in the coffin. I think we deserve it, but it’s hard to point the finger at one thing at which we were really better than them. Perhaps the fact that we had an easier semi-final compared to them helped us at the end.
Timothey N'Guessan
Left back, Barça
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR37598 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR37746 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR37764 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça MA206090 EM
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16496 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16594 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR37801 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16672 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16642 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH16304 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR37814 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR37609 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça EK6A0381 AM
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça MA208804 EM
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR58327 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH17531 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR58291 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH24130 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR58391 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH17759 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR58468 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça MAL8911 AM
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR38628 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR58578 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça UH18863 UH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça MAL8472 AM
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR38480 AH
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça MA205821 EM
We will come back here, and we will win gold. We saw how good we are, with a lot of young players, and that gives even more hope for the future. Right now, we are more disappointed than ever, but if you had told us at the start of the season we would lose the whole Champions League by one goal, we would have signed the bill. It was an amazing game, between two amazing teams, and it’s just too bad that we are on the wrong side of the podium.
Thomas Arnoldsen
Left back, Aalborg Håndbold
FF4CGN24 Final Aalborg Håndbold Vs Barça AR58411 AH
