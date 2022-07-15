Flawless start helps Spain secure final berth

After a dominant display against Serbia in the first semi-final of the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal, Spain are back in the final of the M20 EHF EURO for the fourth time in history and for the first time since 2016.

“Los Hispanos” will face either hosts Portugal or Sweden – who will collide in the second semi-final on Friday evening in the Centro de Desportos e Congresso de Matosinhos – in the last game of the tournament.

SEMI-FINAL ONE

Serbia vs Spain 29:32 (10:15)

four saves from goalkeeper Roberto Domenech, who boasted an 80 per cent efficiency in the first 12 minutes, helped Spain open a 8:1 lead, which proved to be unassailable

right wing Antonio Martínez was integral to Spain's win. He fuelled the 8:1 run with the first three of his six goals in the match, and his three other goals in the last seven minutes stopped Serbia's comeback

with left back Milos Kos scoring six times in the first half, 60 per cent of his team’s goals, Serbia recorded their worst performance in the first 30 minutes at the M20 EHF EURO since 2016, when they scored seven times against Slovenia

in a comeback fuelled by backs Milos Kos and Stefan Dodic, who combined for 13 goals, Serbia cut the gap to two goals, 30:28, with three minutes to go, but eventually fell short of completing it

only two teams in history – Germany and Denmark, who have played in the final five times at the M20 EHF EURO – have sealed a place in the last act of the competition more times than Spain, who have made four appearances

Domenech is a WALL 🤯 for Spain 🇪🇸 with no less than 9⃣ saves at 48% 😱 in this 1st half 💪



Can Serbia 🇷🇸 pass him to come back? 🙌 #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/tlz2m400ID — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 15, 2022

Spain tie Germany and Denmark's record

Boasting the top attack in the competition after the main round, with an average of 37.2 goals scored per game, Spain changed their focus and deployed a defensive masterpiece that prevented Serbia from scoring more than one goal in the first 12 minutes of the semi-final.

But it was also a great attacking display which helped Spain deliver blow after blow, as Serbia’s attack displayed a meagre 11 per cent efficiency in that span. By the time Serbia tried to mount a comeback, it was too little, too late, with “Los Hispanos” already leading by a mile.

This will be Spain’s fourth final at the M20 EHF EURO, and they will tie Germany and Denmark as the teams with the most medals won in the competition – six. Spain lost against Denmark in the inaugural final in 1996, but won the other two they played, against Croatia in 2012 and Germany in 2016.