M20 EHF EURO stars dive into Respect Your Talent workshop

“We need to take care of our talent, work hard, be dedicated, learn from other players. Handball needs to be fun,” says Henrik Jevnaker, Norway’s back at the M20 EHF EURO 2022.

Jevnaker is one of the players selected for the class of 2022 in the Respect Your Talent programme, which aims to nurture, improve and help young players to fulfil their potential both on and off the court.

With workshops scheduled throughout the tournament, as well as the introduction of a brand new RYT app, players have been getting first-hand insights from the programme’s ambassadors, such as former Barça right wing Victor Tomas, on how can they become better and better.