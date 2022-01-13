Flensburg, Barça to host first MOTW games in 2022

While all eyes in men’s handball are currently on the EHF EURO 2022, which throws off in Hungary and Slovakia on Thursday, the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is already getting ready for when its action resumes in mid-February.

The EHF has announced two cracking games that will feature as the Match of the Week in the upcoming rounds 11 and 12.

First, SG Flensburg-Handewitt will challenge group B leaders Lomza Vive Kielce on Wednesday 16 February. The German side has vastly improved since their 37:29 defeat in the reverse fixture in Poland last October.

The following week, titleholders Barça meet Telekom Veszprém HC in another episode of this all-time classic. When the teams met in Hungary in September, Veszprém became the first to beat Barça (29:28) after the Spanish powerhouse’s perfect 20-wins-from-20-matches run to the title last season.

The MOTW games for the two closing rounds of the group phase will be announced on shorter notice to take the latest group standings and various qualification options into consideration.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.

EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 – MOTW rounds 11 & 12:

Round 11:

SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Lomza Vive Kielce

Wednesday 16 February, 20:45 CET

Round 12:

Barça vs Telekom Veszprém HC

Thursday 24 February, 18:45 CET