What’s at stake at EHF EURO 2022?

The 28th IHF World Men’s Championship will be held between 11-29 January 2023 in Poland and Sweden. As well as the co-hosts and Denmark, who were gold medallists for two consecutive times in 2019 and 2021, at least another 12 European teams will be part of this tournament.

The three best-ranked teams of the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia – excluding Poland, Sweden and Denmark – will directly qualify for the world championship.

The remaining nine European spots will be decided in two stages of the qualification phase 2. The nine lowest-ranked teams from the EHF EURO 2022, excluding Poland, Sweden and Denmark, will face Switzerland and eight qualifiers from phase 1. Estonia, Finland, Greece, Israel and Romania have already booked their spots and will be joined by three more teams yet to be determined.

The nine winners of this part will proceed to the final stage of the European qualification in April 2022, where they will meet the nine best-ranked teams from the EHF EURO 2022 excluding those who have already booked a direct place.

The qualification phase 2 draw will take place on the final weekend of the EHF EURO 2022 in Budapest.

The three EHF EURO 2022 medallists, plus hosts Germany, will also qualify for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

The remaining 20 teams from EHF EURO 2022, together with Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Romania and Switzerland and the four winners of the EHF EURO 2024 relegation round will enter the race for the 20 remaining tickets in Germany.

In the EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers between October 2022 and April 2023 the 32 participants will be divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams and four best third-ranked teams qualifying for the final tournament in January 2024.