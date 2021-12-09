Flensburg earn first win over Veszprém in 13 years
17 saves by Benjamin Buric and seven goals from Mads Mensah Larsen were crucial for SG Flensburg-Handewitt’s first victory against Telekom Veszprém HC since 2008. In nine subsequent matches against the Hungarian side, Flensburg had lost eight times and drawn once.
On Thursday evening, the German league runners-up claimed their fourth win in their last five matches in the EHF Champions League Men, 30:27.
GROUP B
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 30:27 (16:12)
- thanks to a highly efficient performance in attack and backed by Benjamin Buric's saves, Flensburg were constantly ahead in the first half and led 10:5 after 15 minutes
- the gap could have even been bigger than four goals at the break, but Veszprém goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales made five saves in the final 10 minutes of the first half
- after a double strike from line player Johannes Golla, Flensburg extended their lead to 19:12 – but then Veszprém started to turn the tide
- but the visitors could not get closer than to one goal, and in crunch time, Mads Mensah Larsen took the responsibility, scoring two of Flensburg's three goals in a row to decide the game at 30:26
- Flensburg now have nine points in group B, while Veszprém remain on 12 points
Homecoming for Kentin Mahe
From 2015 until 2018, Kentin Mahe wore the Flensburg jersey. The French international then moved to Veszprem. On Thursday, he had his third official match against his former club – and the second one at Flensburg.
Mahe did not have much impact on the match in the first half, but he scored four goals after the break. In the end, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion suffered his first defeat against his former club.
All the guys are very happy. We have had an important win today. We have put ourselves under a lot of pressure after our loss in Zaporozhye. We are having are hard time at the moment but we keep fighting. Today we showed a good morale and had good solutions when Veszprém tried to come back.
The first minutes of the match we didn’t play badly. However, afterwards we did not have an attitude nor character in our play any more. In the next matches, we cannot play like we played today. In the second half we managed to come back and fight, but we have missed a lot of shots.