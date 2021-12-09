Nantes fires Dinamo to victory against Motor
13 goals from 13 attempts – there is nothing more to add regarding the performance of Raul Nantes on Thursday evening for C.S Dinamo Bucuresti against HC Motor.
After scoring nine goals before the break, he added four more in the second half and definitely was the player of the match in Dinamo Bucuresti's 33:29 victory over Motor.
GROUP B
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Motor (UKR) 33:29 (16:14)
- the first half was largely equal but the hosts had a two-goal lead several times, including at the half-time buzzer.
- Raul Nantes was again on fire for Dinamo. In what was almost a one-man show, the Brazilian left back scored nine of his 13 goals in the first half
- on Motor's side, 206cm tall line player Viacheslav Bokhan impressed with five goals in the first 30 minutes
- after their equaliser at 23:23, Motor missed several chances to take the lead. The consequence was that Dinamo pulled ahead to lead 26:23
- backed by their top scorers Viacheslav Bokhan and Aidenas Malasinskas, who finished with six goals each, Motor kept their morale and only trailed 29:28
- but Dinamo enjoyed a 4:1 run at the end of the match to claim a deserved victory
Raul Nantes already on his highest total for a season
What a match for Raul Nantes. The Brazilian sharpshooter's total of 13 goals was his highest in a match this season.
Thanks to his 13 goals on Thursday evening, Nantes is not only Dinamo’s top scorer in the EHF Champions League Men with 55 goals, but he has already broken his individual record for a season in European Cup competitions.
In the 2017/18 season, he scored 52 times for Spanish side Helvetia Anaitasuna in the EHF Cup. Currently, Nantes is the fourth best scorer in the Champions League.
I am very happy for my players. I think we did not deserve the score we took in Veszprem, because we played better than the score showed at the end. It was a difficult week, and I am happy for them because they had fight from the first minute to the last.
We didn't fight enough to get two points, because we weren't successful in defence at the beginning and that gave the Dinamo players more freedom and more confidence, and they scored most of the attacks. Unfortunately, in the crucial moments of the second half, when the game was very tight, we missed some very important shots.