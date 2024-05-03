Playing schedule for EHF Finals Men confirmed

On Saturday 25 May, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Dinamo Bucuresti are set to open the EHF Finals with the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST.

Three hours later, Rhein-Neckar Löwen will take on defending champions Füchse Berlin in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

The four teams will return to the court in Barclays Arena on Sunday 26 May, for the 3/4 placement match at 15:00 CEST and the final at 18:00 CEST.

The EHF Finals Men 2024 concludes the fourth season of the EHF European League Men. The previous winners are SC Magdeburg (2021), Sport Benfica e Lisboa (2022), and Füchse Berlin (2023).

EHF Finals Men 2024 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg

Saturday 25 May (all times CEST):

15:00 – semi-final 1: SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Dinamo Bucuresti

18:00 – semi-final 2: Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin

Sunday 26 May:

15:00 – 3/4 placement match: losers semi-final 1 vs losers semi-final 2

18:00 – final: winners semi-final 1 vs winners semi-final 2

photo © 2024 Sascha Klahn