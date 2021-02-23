Flensburg look to do the double over PSG in Match of the Week

SG Flensburg-Handewitt are set for one of their toughest tests of the season as they continue their push for top spot in group A of the EHF Champions League, facing an in-form Paris Saint-Germain side in Match of the Week.

The round 13 clash in Germany takes place on Thursday 25 February at 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV with commentary from Chris O’Reilly.

The MOTW coverage sees the game day begin with the Breakfast for Champions series on the EHF Champions League Instagram page. During the day, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Can Flensburg do it again?

Flensburg caused one of the first major shocks of the season in September, beating PSG in their own backyard in Match of the Week.

Hampus Wanne was the hero for the German club as they overturned a four-goal half-time deficit to win 29:28.

While Flensburg have maintained their stellar form, losing just once in Europe this season, PSG’s season has been a slow burner but is beginning to gain momentum as they have strung together a four-match winning streak.

With the play-offs looming, both sides will be hungry to claim a big victory on Thursday, with the added incentive of the attention Match of the Week brings.