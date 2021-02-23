Escape artists AEK to face Russian test in quarter-finals

The path to glory has now been laid out for the eight remaining teams in the EHF European Cup Men as the quarter-final and semi-final draws were made at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday morning.

AEK Athens were the story of last weekend after a remarkable comeback win over CSM Bucuresti, a result which has earned them a clash in the last eight against HC Neva SPb, a Russian club which has competed in Europe every season since 2010.

2017/18 EHF Champions League participants Gorenje Velenje, who have made light work of their opponents to date, will face HC Robe Zubri, a team who had a much tougher time in overcoming Povazska Bystrica in the Last 16.

The next test for Cypriot club Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, in their first European season in 22 years, is Romania's Baia Mare, who are having a great season as a club with their women's team in the European League Quarter-finals.

Sweden's Ystads IF are keeping their European Cup run Baltic. Having beaten Lithuania's Sviesa Vilnius and Estonia's HC Tallinn, they face another Estonian side in the quarter-finals, this time Pölva Serviti stand in their way.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 20/21 March with the second leg a week later on 27/28 March.

European Cup Men 2020/21 Quarter-finals:

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

HC Neva SPb (RUS) vs AEK Athens HC (GRE)

HC Robe Zubri (CZE) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

Pölva Serviti (EST) vs Ystads IF (SWE)

European Cup Men 2020/21 Semi-finals:

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) or Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs Pölva Serviti (EST) or Ystads IF (SWE)

HC Neva SPb (RUS) or AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs HC Robe Zubri (CZE) or RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)



