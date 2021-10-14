Flying Mem helps Barça get back to winning ways

Two losses in less than a month is not what Barça are used to, but the Spanish side conceded their first defeat in the EHF Champions League in over a season in Veszprém in round 3, before losing the Super Globe final against Magdeburg last weekend.

Tonight, after welcoming former Barça stars Cédric Sorhaindo, Alex Pascual and coach Xavi Pascual, the Palau Blaugrana witnessed a one-sided match, with the home team cruising away early on the scoreboard before controlling the rest of the game.

GROUP B

Barça (ESP) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROM) 36:32 (19:14)

thanks to a quick 4:1 series, Barça took control of the game right from throw-off

Dika Mem was on particularly fine form, scoring seven in the first half to help Barça increase their advantage. The lead grew to seven goals in the 21st minute, when the French right back scored his sixth goal

Barça’s advantage rose to nine goals in the middle of the second half, as Mem kept on scoring

in the closing moments Dinamo reduced the gap to four goals, partly thanks to their best scorer Valentin Ghionea, who netted seven times

after this win, Barça remain on top of group B with six points, level with Kielce and Veszprém

Dika Mem, back on track

In Veszprém in round three, Dika Mem only scored four goals out of 13 shots, one of his worst performances ever in the Champions League.

Against Dinamo he proved that his performance in Hungary was just an accident. He waited until the tenth minute to score his first goal, but then netted five in the next 10 mintes, not missing a shot in the first half.

The 23-year-old right back ended up with 12 goals out of 14 shots, his best-ever Champions League performance, and inspired the rest of the Barça to their third win in the current season.