The title is sure to go to a country that has celebrated it before, as all the semi-finalists have claimed the trophy in the past, although Denmark and Hungary have not topped the podium in over two decades.
Hungary face Norway in the first semi-final on Friday in Wiener Stadthalle, before France play Denmark to decide who will follow the first victors to the trophy game. The finals await on Sunday 15 December.
Prior to the semi-finals, Sweden and the Netherlands will meet to decide fifth place at the EHF EURO 2024.
SEMI-FINALS
Hungary vs Norway
Friday 13 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Norway are contesting the semi-finals for the 14th time in 16 editions of the Women’s EHF EURO and the third straight time
- Hungary have made it back to the EHF EURO semi-finals after a 12-year wait; their last semi-final in any competition was at the EHF EURO 2012, when they took one of three bronze medals in the competition
- Norway have not lost an EHF EURO semi-final since the very first event in 1994 and have won 14 of 22 semi-finals played at the Olympic Games and World Championship
- although Norway hold the record for most EURO title wins, with nine, Hungary are also a successful nation in the competition, being one of just five countries to have taken the title
- however, Norway’s record for most goals scored in a EURO game was set against Hungary in the 2004 semi-final, when they won 44:29
- overall, Norway have won 33 medals — the most of any handball national team — to Hungary’s 16; 13 of Norway’s medals have been taken at the EURO, while Hungary have collected four at the European Championship
- the last time Norway did not win a medal at a major tournament was the EHF EURO 2018
- Norway own the head-to-head record against Hungary, taking 20 wins to Hungary’s seven; Hungary have not beaten Norway since the EHF EURO 2014 on their home court
- Hungarian right back Katrin Klujber is the top scorer of the semi-final teams, with 46 goals so far; Norway’s Henny Reistad, who was MVP of the last EURO, is her team’s leader in this statistic, with 35
- Hungary’s goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey has the second highest save rate among the 10 top keepers for most saves, stopping 39.22 per cent of shots faced so far, while centre back Petra Vamos is third on assists, with 30