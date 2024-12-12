The title is sure to go to a country that has celebrated it before, as all the semi-finalists have claimed the trophy in the past, although Denmark and Hungary have not topped the podium in over two decades.

Hungary face Norway in the first semi-final on Friday in Wiener Stadthalle, before France play Denmark to decide who will follow the first victors to the trophy game. The finals await on Sunday 15 December.

Prior to the semi-finals, Sweden and the Netherlands will meet to decide fifth place at the EHF EURO 2024.

SEMI-FINALS

Hungary vs Norway

Friday 13 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV