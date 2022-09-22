Four sides want to keep their clean sheet

Two of those teams are set to face in round 3, as CSM Bucuresti host SG BBM Bietigheim on Sunday. However, Vipers Kristiansand and Györi Audi ETO KC will also be tested on their home courts by strong opponents this weekend.

The Match of the Week will take place in Érd, as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria aim to bounce back from their 20-goal drubbing at Bietigheim last week, their biggest defeat in the competition, when they face Brest Bretagne Handball. The 2021 finalists are strong opponents but are still aiming to open their account this season.

GROUP A

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 24 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

FTC enter MOTW coming off their worst defeat ever in the competition: 20:40 at Bietigheim

Brest have lost both matches so far; they have never lost the first three matches of an EHF Champions League season

FTC’s backs Katrin Klujber and Emily Bölk and right wing Angela Malestein combine for 31 of their team’s 47 goals, or 66 per cent

only two sides have scored less in the first two matches than FTC’s 47-goal tally: Lokomotiva Zagreb (40) and DHK Baník Most (45)

Andrea Lekic is two goals away from becoming only the fourth player to hit the 900-goal milestone in the Champions League, after Anita Görbicz, Jovanka Radicevic, and Cristina Neagu

the two sides also met last season and shared home wins, with FTC taking a last-gasp 28:27 win from two goals down (17:15) at the break

DHK Baník Most (CZE) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)

Saturday 24 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV