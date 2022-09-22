Four sides want to keep their clean sheet
Six teams are still unbeaten after the first two rounds in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23. But only four of them have secured two wins so far.
Two of those teams are set to face in round 3, as CSM Bucuresti host SG BBM Bietigheim on Sunday. However, Vipers Kristiansand and Györi Audi ETO KC will also be tested on their home courts by strong opponents this weekend.
The Match of the Week will take place in Érd, as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria aim to bounce back from their 20-goal drubbing at Bietigheim last week, their biggest defeat in the competition, when they face Brest Bretagne Handball. The 2021 finalists are strong opponents but are still aiming to open their account this season.
GROUP A
MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday 24 September, 16:00 CEST
- FTC enter MOTW coming off their worst defeat ever in the competition: 20:40 at Bietigheim
- Brest have lost both matches so far; they have never lost the first three matches of an EHF Champions League season
- FTC’s backs Katrin Klujber and Emily Bölk and right wing Angela Malestein combine for 31 of their team’s 47 goals, or 66 per cent
- only two sides have scored less in the first two matches than FTC’s 47-goal tally: Lokomotiva Zagreb (40) and DHK Baník Most (45)
- Andrea Lekic is two goals away from becoming only the fourth player to hit the 900-goal milestone in the Champions League, after Anita Görbicz, Jovanka Radicevic, and Cristina Neagu
- the two sides also met last season and shared home wins, with FTC taking a last-gasp 28:27 win from two goals down (17:15) at the break
DHK Baník Most (CZE) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday 24 September, 16:00 CEST
- no team has ever conceded more goals than Most did (87) in the first two rounds of an EHF Champions League Women season
- Krim are the team with the third-largest number of wins in the competition: 124; Most, who are playing in their second season, have won one game out of eight so far
- Only Kastamonu have scored fewer goals (40) than Most have (45) in the first two rounds
- Krim right wing Jovanka Radicevic is 10 goals shy from the 1,000-goal milestone in the competition; she scored 12 times in the first two matches
- in their 27 seasons, Krim have never started an EHF Champions League season with three straight defeats
I hope that the match against Krim will be more equal than against Bietigheim or Odense. If we avoid technical faults and play our fast handbalI, I think that this time we have a chance for a satisfactory result.
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 24 September, 18:00 CEST
- the reigning champions can start an EHF Champions League season with three wins in a row for the first time
- Vipers are enjoying their largest winning streak in the competition: eight wins since February 2022, when they lost to Metz Handball
- Odense have won a single game from their last six on away courts in the competition
- the MVP of last season’s EHF FINAL4, Czech left back Markéta Jerábková, has netted 16 times so far this season. Only Milena Raicevic (19) has scored more
- the two sides met four times in the past two seasons, with Vipers taking three wins, including two in the group phase last season
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Sunday 25 September, 16:00 CEST
- CSM have never started a season in the EHF Champions League with three wins in a row, an achievement that they can reach on Sunday
- Bietigheim will match their longest winning streak in the competition if they beat CSM for their third win in a row
- A victory would mark Bietigheim’s 10th in the competition, becoming the third team from Germany to reach that mark, after Thüringer HC and HC Leipzig
- Bietigheim are on a 58-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, dating back to March 2021, and have the best attack in the competition so far with 86 goals, 23 more than CSM
- Bietigheim won the team’s first duel in 2018, but CSM have won both direct encounters since, most recently two years ago
At Buducnost, the most important thing has been defence for years. From that good defence they score easy goals from the counterattack, but they also have a very well-placed offensive play. I hope that we will be much better than in Norway, play a good game and get a positive result.
GROUP B
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)
Saturday 25 September, 18:00 CEST
- the Croatian team are still looking for their first-ever Champions League win after two defeats at the start of the 2022/23 season. Lokomotiva earned two draws against IK Sävehof in 2014/15
- Buducnost had a good start to the season after a win over Kastamonu, but they were stopped by Esbjerg in round 2
- this will be the first encounter between the teams in European competitions
- both team captains are leading the scoring; Milena Raicevic is Buducnost’s top scorer with 19 goals in two games, and Stela Posavec’s 10 goals made her the top scorer on the Croatian side
- Lokomotiva have the worst attack of the group, scoring only 40 goals in two matches, while in defence Buducnost shares second place with 63 conceded goals
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Saturday 25 September, 18:00 CEST
- the Hungarian and French champions know each other well as they meet for the ninth time; the only time Metz won was in the first leg of the quarter-finals in 2017
- Györ are the only undefeated team in group B, with the most efficient attack and 75 goals scored in two games
- Metz had a draw against Rapid Bucuresti in round 2, after a six-goal lead
- the French side come from a 37:26 win over Celles-Sur-Belle in the domestic championship
- Ana Gros leads as Györ’s top scorer after two rounds of the EHF Champions League
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 25 September, 14:00 CEST
- if Kastamonu lose against Rapid it will be their 17th defeat in a row, making it the longest losing run in the history of the competition
- Yaren Berfe Göker is hoping to be ready for the match after she hit her head against the post in the match against Györ
- Rapid Bucuresti drew with Metz in round 2 after coming back from a five-goal deficit in the first half
- the Romanian club travel to Turkey after a 34:25 domestic win over CS Măgura Cisnădie
- this will be the first time the two play against each other in European competitions
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Sunday 25 September, 16:00 CEST
- the last time the two sides met was in the 2019 EHF Cup group A. After the initial draw, the second leg went to Esbjerg
- after a defeat in round 1, Esbjerg redeemed themselves with an away win over Buducnost
- Storhamar travel to Denmark after a stellar performance against Lokomotiva, winning by 24 goals, the third biggest Champions League win ever
- ahead of the match, Esjberg had a warm-up against Skanderborg, defeating their opponents 33:26
- Storhamar played a domestic match only a day after their last Champions League match, losing to Flin 21:30