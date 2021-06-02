Frade hoping for a bright Portuguese future in Cologne

It is only his first season with Barça but Luís Frade is already looking forward to his second EHF FINAL4 next week.

The 22-year-old line player has revelled in his rapid rise, claiming international recognition and playing his part in Portugal’s recent historical achievements.

The draw of the EHF FINAL4 Men created the next story for Portuguese handball fans to get excited about as it set up a semi-final between Barça and HBC Nantes and with it a face-off between Luís Frade and Alexandre Cavalcanti on 12 June.

“It is always good to see friends on the other side, it is a sign that we are evolving and we are both at a great level. It always adds a special taste to play against people you know, for friendship and competitiveness. I am sure it will be a good duel,” says Frade, who has acquitted himself well in his first season with the legendary club, playing an important role in their perfect season so far with 57 victories in 57 games.

“We work all year for this moment”

Frade was brought up in a family where sports has always been present. His father played rugby at SL Benfica and his mother played basketball at Académico.

The young line player has adapted to the elite environment of his new club well and built on the reputation he made for himself at Sporting CP.

“Barça, whenever they are in a competition, their objective is very clear. It is always with the intention of winning and the EHF Champions League is no exception. We work all year for this moment,” explains Frade, who also has a great passion for karate, where he even reached black belt level, something he is very proud of and gave him a lot of “discipline, serenity and respect.”