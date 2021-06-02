Frade hoping for a bright Portuguese future in Cologne
It is only his first season with Barça but Luís Frade is already looking forward to his second EHF FINAL4 next week.
The 22-year-old line player has revelled in his rapid rise, claiming international recognition and playing his part in Portugal’s recent historical achievements.
The draw of the EHF FINAL4 Men created the next story for Portuguese handball fans to get excited about as it set up a semi-final between Barça and HBC Nantes and with it a face-off between Luís Frade and Alexandre Cavalcanti on 12 June.
“It is always good to see friends on the other side, it is a sign that we are evolving and we are both at a great level. It always adds a special taste to play against people you know, for friendship and competitiveness. I am sure it will be a good duel,” says Frade, who has acquitted himself well in his first season with the legendary club, playing an important role in their perfect season so far with 57 victories in 57 games.
“We work all year for this moment”
Frade was brought up in a family where sports has always been present. His father played rugby at SL Benfica and his mother played basketball at Académico.
The young line player has adapted to the elite environment of his new club well and built on the reputation he made for himself at Sporting CP.
“Barça, whenever they are in a competition, their objective is very clear. It is always with the intention of winning and the EHF Champions League is no exception. We work all year for this moment,” explains Frade, who also has a great passion for karate, where he even reached black belt level, something he is very proud of and gave him a lot of “discipline, serenity and respect.”
“I am loving all the time I spend here. I feel that I have learned a lot and I hope to learn a lot more. Rising competitive levels and demanding levels lead anyone to improve, now it is time to continue.”
Asked about the opponent he fears the most in this EHF FINAL4, Luís Frade pointed out all are dangerous in their own way, a lesson his club has learned the hard way in recent years.
“In a FINAL4 all opponents are feared, the way to get here is not easy and if we are here it is because we deserve it. All the teams are certain to give everything to win the title, we will do so too,” says the Portuguese international, who also has the Olympic games to look forward to this summer.
“Portuguese handball has grown visibly, it has started to be talked and we are no longer a banal team.
“Our ambition and confidence are much greater since we fight against everyone else eye to eye.
“This time we have two Portuguese players in the FINAL4 and we hope that in the future there will be more,” concludes the ambitious rising star.