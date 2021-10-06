France cause Czech’s heaviest defeat in a EURO qualifier

With a rejuvenated team compared to the successful Olympic Games in Tokyo, France started their road to the EHF EURO 2022. The new team functioned well, 13 of 14 court players scored and left the Czechs with little chance. 22:38 was the biggest ever defeat for a Czech women’s team in any EHF EURO qualification match - the previous biggest was a 20:33 against Hungary 21 years ago. The biggest intermediate gap was 18 goals.

GROUP 4

France vs. Czech Republic 38:22 (19:12)

Until minute 12 and an 8:9 score, the Czech team was on an equal footing with the Olympic champions.

Then France strengthened their defence, extended their speed in attack and pulled ahead easily to a decisive 19:12 at the break. An 8:4 after the break broke Czech resistance.

Czech shooter Marketa Jerabkova, new arrival at Champions League winners Vipers Kristianstad, had a difficult day in attack, scoring only three goals from eleven attempts.

Czech goalkeeper Petra Kuclackova, playing for French club Dijon, was below the saving percentage of French and Györ goalkeeper Laura Glauser, who saved ten shots.

13 French players were in the scorer list, Foppa, Nocandy, Lassource and Horacek scored five times each.

Transition on the way to the next Olympic Games

After winning their first ever gold medals at theOlympic Games, beating Russia in the final at Tokyo, France started their EHF EURO 2022 qualification with a completely different team. Only six players, who were on court at Tokyo were in the roster for the match against the Czech Republic: Meline Nocandy, Pauletta Foppa, Coralie Lassource, Chloe Valentini, Oceane Sercien-Ugolin and Kalidiatou Niakate. The re-start after Tokyo shall guide the way to the home Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, when handball will be played at Lille.