France seal first place with win over Germany

France head coach Olivier Krumbholz: "It was a strong and beautiful game of us. I am so happy to be in the semi-final. The French defence worked very good. Before the game we knew that it would not be easy, at the end we have more power. Good news for the semi-final that we have so much power."

Germany centre back Xenia Smits: "It was a well deserved result as we made too many easy mistakes and did not take our chances. France punished us immediately, but still we take some good things from this game, we get better match by match."