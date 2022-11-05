France snatch big win against North Macedonia

GROUP C

France vs North Macedonia 24:14 (12:5)

North Macedonia scored their first goal after 15 minutes and eight seconds in the game

France’s goalkeeper, Cleopatre Darleux, who was named the Player of the Match, eventually boasted a 64.2% saving efficiency in the first half, with nine saves, and did not return after the break

the co-hosts went close to break the worst-ever attacking performance in the first half of a match in the history of the EHF EURO, scoring only five goals, two more than Serbia did against France in 2016

with two 5:0 unanswered runs in the first half, France set the tone for their performance in the match, yet their attack was still having issues, turning the ball over seven times in the first part

Macedonian main issue was the attack, which delivered a weak performance, converting only 26% of their chances, as France tied the lowest number of goals in a single game at the EHF EURO, 14, set against Austria in 2000

Monika Janeska was the game’s top scorer, with five goals, or 35% of Macedonian goals in the match

France and North Macedonia fail to live up to expectations in attack

Over 3,000 fans were there in the A1 Arena SC Boris Trajkovski in Skopje to cheer for their favourites, but as left back Simona Madjovska put it, North Macedonia were always up with their backs against the wall in front of the reigning Olympic champions and the silver medallists from the EHF EURO 2020.

France delivered another defensive masterpiece, using their vast experience to exert pressure on North Macedonia’s attack and everything looked perfect for Olivier Krumbholz’s side in the first 15 minutes, when they went up 5:0, doubling up on that run with another 5:0 one until the end of the first half.

However, France still had their share of issues, as they only converted 44% of their attacks, but it was the defence that stood tall, satisfying Krumbholz’s penchant for low-scoring games.