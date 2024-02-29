France, Spain, Montenegro close in on EHF EURO berth
All favourites in action on the last day of round 3 in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers earned away wins. While on Thursday no team could formally book their ticket for the final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland, teams like France, Montenegro and Spain improved to three wins from three matches to get very close to securing their berth. The qualifiers resume with round 4 on Saturday and Sunday.
We played a quality match, especially in the second half. We will take out all the good and positive elements of the game and try to focus on what we did well. Also, we will use these three days to work on the problems in defence that we encountered today, to correct it already on Sunday in Podgorica. We are not going there with a white flag, we are going to win.
We opened the game really good, we stopped all the key players from the Serbian team. We knew that they are going to find the way, as they did. Janjušević and Jovović showed what they can do in the second half, they made a lot of trouble for us. But we are very happy that we secured the win, it is a huge win for us and I am proud of my team.
It was not that bad, but we made too many technical errors, especially in the beginning of the second half. We did not give up, though, and this performance was something to build on.
It's my responsibility that I didn't get the most out of the team in the second half. It is true that it would be difficult to sustain the rhythm from the first half, but the 15-goal difference is definitely on me. It's certainly a good lesson for what's to come, we know which segments we did well in attack and defence.
In the first half both teams played very fast. From our side it was not perfect. It was hard because Slovenia are a really good team. We are really happy after this win, but in the same time we hope that next time we will play better.