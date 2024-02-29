20240429

France, Spain, Montenegro close in on EHF EURO berth

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
29 February 2024, 22:30

All favourites in action on the last day of round 3 in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers earned away wins. While on Thursday no team could formally book their ticket for the final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland, teams like France, Montenegro and Spain improved to three wins from three matches to get very close to securing their berth. The qualifiers resume with round 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

  • the Highlight Match lived up to its billing as creative centre back Matea Pletikosic was instrumental in Montenegro's last-minute 31:30 win over Serbia by scoring nine goals
  • flamboyant right wing Lucie Granier scored five goals and didn't miss a shot in France's huge 35:20 win in Slovenia, while both of their goalkeepers, Laura Glauser and Sako Hatadou, made nine saves to round off a high-quality performance from the Olympic and world champions
  • German duo Antje Döll and Alina Grijseels scored eight goals each in an easy 40:18 away win against Slovakia in an impressive attacking performance
  • experienced left back Alexandrina Cabral Barbosa scored a perfect seven from seven in Spain's win against North Macedonia
  • Portugal goalkeeper Isabel Góis displayed a strong performance between the posts by making 12 saves (36.36 per cent) in her team's away win at Finland
  • in the round 3 closer, line player Liliia Horilska played a key role in Ukraine's close 28:27 win against Israel as she scored eight goals, while Israel left back Shira Eden Vakrat was the match's top scorer with nine

GROUP 6

Highlight Match: Serbia vs Montenegro 30:31 (12:16)

The bronze medallists from the Women's EHF EURO 2022 began the Highlight Match on a high and by the 12th minute, Montenegro were already up by five goals (3:8). The fiery hosts were pushing to get back into the match with the help from their own fans in the stands, but Montenegrin duo Matea Pletikosic and Anastasija Marsenic both scored three first-half goals to kept them in the lead (16:12). In the second half, the hard battle continued with Serbia even more motivated to spoil the visitors' plans. By minute 45, they were completely back into the match and equalled the score at 22:22. Three minutes later, Serbia even held a lead briefly but the more experienced Montenegrins grabbed a last-minute win when Itana Grbic outsmarted Serbia's defence to score her fifth for a 31:30 win.

20240429 EURO Q R3 Quote SRB
We played a quality match, especially in the second half. We will take out all the good and positive elements of the game and try to focus on what we did well. Also, we will use these three days to work on the problems in defence that we encountered today, to correct it already on Sunday in Podgorica. We are not going there with a white flag, we are going to win.
Uroš Bregar
Head coach, Serbia
20240429 EURO Q R3 Quote MNE
We opened the game really good, we stopped all the key players from the Serbian team. We knew that they are going to find the way, as they did. Janjušević and Jovović showed what they can do in the second half, they made a lot of trouble for us. But we are very happy that we secured the win, it is a huge win for us and I am proud of my team.
Itana Grbić
Left wing, Montenegro

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Germany 18:40 (8:20)

After securing an easy win against Israel in their first match, ambitious Slovakia were tasked with a difficult challenge of upsetting the seventh-ranked national team from the Women's EHF EURO 2022, Germany. However, it didn't go well for the hosts from the start as it took them almost five minutes to score their opening goal, while the Germans had already built a four-goal lead by that time. Additionally, goalkeeper Katharina Filter was an unsolvable enigma for the hosts in the opening 30 minutes as she allowed only eight goals, while the visitors scored 20 in that time, capping off an extremely good performance in offence. It was one-way traffic in the second half as Germany cruised in Sala, with Antje Döll and Alina Grijseels as the leading scorers with eight goals each.

Israel vs Ukraine 27:28 (13:14)

Ukraine were on a mission to add another two points and started the match by taking an early three-goal lead (6:3) in the 9th minute. However, Israeli weren't holding back in their attempt to not let the visitors get away with a bigger lead and mounted a comeback to draw the score level (8:8) in the 20th minute with Shira Eden Vakrat playing an excellent first half in which she scored seven goals to keep her side in the game. In the second half, Ukraine were on fire as they scored six quick goals for what seemed a decisive 20:14 lead. However, Israel mounted a spirited comeback and draw the score level again (27:27) with three minutes left to set up a thrilling finish of the game. In the final 60 seconds, Ukraine goalkeeper Viktoriia Saltaniuk made a clutch save and launched her squad towards their second win in the qualifiers, just as many as leader Germany, who have played one game less.

GROUP 3

Finland vs Portugal 21:28 (12:15)

With both teams without a single point after the opening couple of rounds in the qualifiers, the match in Vantaa was a chance for Finland and Portugal to secure a win and get closer to the second spot in the group after Czechia lost to the leaders, the Netherlands. The inspired hosts started the match on the front foot and took an early three-goal lead (5:2), but the visitors quickly struck back kept the momentum going for a 15:12 lead at half-time. In the second half, pacy Portugal didn't let Finland mount a comeback. By the end, the visitors celebrated a big and very important win with Mihaela Oana Figueiredo being the joint-top scorer alongside her teammate, Beatriz Fabiana Sousa who also ended the match with five goals to her name.

20240429 EURO Q R3 Quote FIN
It was not that bad, but we made too many technical errors, especially in the beginning of the second half. We did not give up, though, and this performance was something to build on.
Wilhelmina Wolff
Goalkeeper, Finland

GROUP 4

Slovenia vs France 20:35 (11:13)

In a high-intensity first half, the joint leaders started the match by surprisingly making too many technical errors (seven per team) in the opening 30 minutes, which contributed to many counter-attacks on both ends, enabling the goalkeepers to make an impression. Amra Pandžic recorded seven saves for the hosts, while Laura Glauser even had a couple morer. Both teams held a two-goal lead at some point in the first half and just before the break, the world and Olympic champions restored their lead to go into half-time on top. The mighty French strengthened their defence early in the second half and narrowed down the number of turnovers, which paid dividends and allowed them to extend their lead (16:22) in the 41st minute. Additionally, once they stopped Ana Gros who scored five in the first half, but didn't score until the 47th minute in the second, France comfortably secured a win to add another two points on board and occupy the top spot in the group.

Latvia vs Italy 14:32 (5:19)

After both national teams suffered tough losses in the opening rounds of the qualifiers, the match in Dobele was a chance for both Latvia and Italy to make amends for their poor performances. However, the uninspired hosts had another first half to forget as they only scored five goals, while the Italians found the back of the net with ease. The second half didn't bring many changes, but Latvia were at least more efficient in offence and they doubled their goal tally even though the visitors celebrated a win in the end. Young and talented Italian right wing Giulia Rossomando played a brilliant match as she scored eight goals and only missed one attempt to help her teammates secure the first points in group 4 for them and their first competitive win since 2022.

20240429 EURO Q R3 Quote SLO
It's my responsibility that I didn't get the most out of the team in the second half. It is true that it would be difficult to sustain the rhythm from the first half, but the 15-goal difference is definitely on me. It's certainly a good lesson for what's to come, we know which segments we did well in attack and defence.
Dragan Adžić
Head coach, Slovenia
20240429 EURO Q R3 Quote FRA
In the first half both teams played very fast. From our side it was not perfect. It was hard because Slovenia are a really good team. We are really happy after this win, but in the same time we hope that next time we will play better.
Olivier Krumbholz
Head coach, France

GROUP 5

North Macedonia vs Spain 19:31 (11:17)

In the clash of the group leaders, the ambitious Macedonians welcomed the favourites, Spain, in their national Boris Trajkovski arena in Skopje where the lighting-quick visitors restricted the hosts to only a couple of goals scored (2:6) until the 9th minute. Spain were oozing quality, but the co-hosts of the last Women's EHF EURO weren't willing to give up easily and they narrowed down the opponents' lead (8:10) by the 20th minute. However, the hosts made too many technical errors and turnovers in a short span of time just before half-time, which allowed Spain to go into the break with a comfortable six-goal lead (11:17). Additionally, it took the hosts eight minutes to score a single goal in the second half which allowed the visitors to extend their lead to 11 goals (12:23), paving the way for Spain's huge win.

SRB MNE 033
20240229 CLM R13 Main Kielce
