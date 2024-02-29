France, Spain, Montenegro close in on EHF EURO berth

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Germany 18:40 (8:20)

After securing an easy win against Israel in their first match, ambitious Slovakia were tasked with a difficult challenge of upsetting the seventh-ranked national team from the Women's EHF EURO 2022, Germany. However, it didn't go well for the hosts from the start as it took them almost five minutes to score their opening goal, while the Germans had already built a four-goal lead by that time. Additionally, goalkeeper Katharina Filter was an unsolvable enigma for the hosts in the opening 30 minutes as she allowed only eight goals, while the visitors scored 20 in that time, capping off an extremely good performance in offence. It was one-way traffic in the second half as Germany cruised in Sala, with Antje Döll and Alina Grijseels as the leading scorers with eight goals each.

Israel vs Ukraine 27:28 (13:14)

Ukraine were on a mission to add another two points and started the match by taking an early three-goal lead (6:3) in the 9th minute. However, Israeli weren't holding back in their attempt to not let the visitors get away with a bigger lead and mounted a comeback to draw the score level (8:8) in the 20th minute with Shira Eden Vakrat playing an excellent first half in which she scored seven goals to keep her side in the game. In the second half, Ukraine were on fire as they scored six quick goals for what seemed a decisive 20:14 lead. However, Israel mounted a spirited comeback and draw the score level again (27:27) with three minutes left to set up a thrilling finish of the game. In the final 60 seconds, Ukraine goalkeeper Viktoriia Saltaniuk made a clutch save and launched her squad towards their second win in the qualifiers, just as many as leader Germany, who have played one game less.