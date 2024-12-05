France win against brave Romanians

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
05 December 2024, 20:00

France remained unbeaten after their first Women’s EHF EURO 2024 main round game, winning 30:25 against Romania, but Sebastien Gardillou's squad had to fight hard until the very end to get the win against Florentin Pera's disciplined and well-organised team.

Romania quickly negated France’s early lead and equalised halfway through the second half, before France composed themselves to secure victory.

GROUP I

France vs Romania 30:25 (12:9)

  • France held a four-goal lead on a few occasions in the first half, but the Romanians stood their ground
  • Orlane Kanor scored a buzzer-beater to take France into the locker room three goals up, but Romania knew the world champions were well within their reach at that point
  • Laura Glauser made nine saves between the sticks, while her colleague Hatadou Sako played a key role in helping her teammates to hold on to their lead with seven saves in the second half
  • Romanian goalkeeper Bianca Curment was also key, with 10 saves (31 per cent) before leaving the court in the closing quarter of the game
  • Bianca Bazaliu was the match’s joint-top scorer and Romania's top scorer with six goals to her name
  • French left wing Chloé Valentini scored six goals from six shots and was selected as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

 

France's individual quality prevails

The reigning world champions may have come off victorious against Romania, but at the same time, Les Bleues did not impress. They made five technical errors – one more than their opponents – and had 12 misses in the first half.

However, France's individual quality within the squad is on a different level to Romania’s and that was evident when the match went into the decisive moments in the second half. With the result tied 20:20 in the 48th minute and the final outcome hanging in the balance, France took the matter in their own hands and, helped by Hatadou Sako’s saves, rebuilt their lead to secure their fourth win in the tournament.

EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL9720 AM
The key was to never give up. It was a very long game, very tough. I think in the last 10 minutes we found a better way to score in attack, a better system, and we also managed to close our defence a little and have some saves. So I feel that we were better in the last seven-eight minutes of the game.
Estelle Nze-Minko
Left back, France
EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL9587 AM
We played with confidence today, we didn’t give up, but France have more experienced players and in the last minutes they managed the situation better than us, one-by-one. We didn’t have mobility in attack and missed some important shots. But I am proud of my team because we were close to France.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, Romania
EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL8706 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania 97A1947 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL8688 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL8669 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania 97A1956 AH
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL9284 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL8801 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania 97A2255 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff
EURO24W France Vs. Romania 97A2289 AH
Axel Heimken/kolektiff

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Slovenia UH16838 UH
