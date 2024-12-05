France win against brave Romanians
France remained unbeaten after their first Women’s EHF EURO 2024 main round game, winning 30:25 against Romania, but Sebastien Gardillou's squad had to fight hard until the very end to get the win against Florentin Pera's disciplined and well-organised team.
The key was to never give up. It was a very long game, very tough. I think in the last 10 minutes we found a better way to score in attack, a better system, and we also managed to close our defence a little and have some saves. So I feel that we were better in the last seven-eight minutes of the game.
We played with confidence today, we didn’t give up, but France have more experienced players and in the last minutes they managed the situation better than us, one-by-one. We didn’t have mobility in attack and missed some important shots. But I am proud of my team because we were close to France.