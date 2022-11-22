French and Danish sides clash as Champions League returns

As the Machineseeker EHF Champions League returns Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes will meet in the Match of the Week in a mid-table duel in group B, and a win for the Danish hosts would put them ahead of Nantes in the standings.

The top clash in group A is the only match in the group to be played on Wednesday, as Paris Saint-Germain host GOG. In the event of a victory, the French side will widen the gap between the two clubs in the standings.