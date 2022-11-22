Court of Handball imposes fines on Spanish clubs

TM Benidorm and Fraiking BM Granollers shall pay a fine of €3,000 for having failed to play their home matches on the official EHF European League floor in lagoon-blue colour with black surrounding areas.

The Panel decided to impose half of the fines, €1,500, on a suspended basis under the condition that the clubs implement their entire regulations within the frame of their next home matches, which will both take place on 22 November 2022.

The clubs may lodge an appeal within seven days.

