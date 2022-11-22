Court of Handball imposes fines on Spanish clubs

Court of Handball imposes fines on Spanish clubsOFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has released its decision in a case opened against TM Benidorm and Fraikin BM. Granollers
The EHF Court of Handball has issued its decisions in cases opened against two Spanish clubs regarding their non-compliance with EHF flooring requirements following their respective first group phase home matche of the EHF European League on 1 November 2022.__PRESENT
TM Benidorm and Fraiking BM Granollers shall pay a fine of €3,000 for having failed to play their home matches on the official EHF European League floor in lagoon-blue colour with black surrounding areas.
The Panel decided to impose half of the fines, €1,500, on a suspended basis under the condition that the clubs implement their entire regulations within the frame of their next home matches, which will both take place on 22 November 2022.
The clubs may lodge an appeal within seven days.
__PRESENT