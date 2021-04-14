Frey hopes for “another perfect day”

Sonja Frey was six years old when Austria won their first, and only, medal at a Women’s IHF World Championship – bronze in 1999 in Norway.

Ten years later, at the age of 16, Frey became part of the national team, which finished 10th at the worlds in China. It would be Austria’s last appearance at a major event – EHF EURO, World Championship or Olympics – for at least the next 12 years.

Of course, Austria will play at the EHF EURO 2024 as one of the co-hosts, but the team from head coach Herbert Müller can end their wait already in 2021.

Austria will face Poland in one of the 10 play-off ties for the World Championship 2021 in Spain in December, with the first leg being played at home in Maria Enzersdorf on Friday 16 April (throw-off at 18:10 CEST) and the second leg away in Marki on Tuesday 20 April (at 18:00 CEST). Both matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.