What you need to know about the EHF Finals Women draw

14 April 2021, 11:00

The EHF European League Women 2020/21 started its inaugural season with 34 teams, now only four remain in contention for the title: Herning-Ikast Handbold, Nantes Atlantique Handball, Siófok KC and CS Minaur Baia Mare.

These four semi-finalists, who will be competing at the EHF Finals Women on the 8 and 9 May, have been the outstanding clubs throughout the season and there is plenty of anticipation to see them face off.

Draw on Thursday will determine the semi-final pairings

The EHF Finals Women 2021 draw will determine the two semi-final pairings at 11:00 CEST at the EHF Office in Vienna and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube account and EHF European League Facebook page.

