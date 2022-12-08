Friendly foes to meet once again

After Rapid Bucuresti lost their first game of the season last week no team is still unbeaten, but the Romanian side will try and use a full Polivalenta Arena to take points from Györ. Meanwhile CSM Bucuresti travel to meet FTC, in another episode of their rivalry.

This week, the Match of the Week heads to Odense, as the hosts aim to extend their winning streak and set a record in the European premium competition.

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 10 December, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV