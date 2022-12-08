Easy-going walk in the park for Veszprém
Even without their top scorer, Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, Telekom Veszprém did not have any problems leaving Orlen Wisla Plock behind. One week after their defeat in Zagreb, the hosts were dominant from the start until the end. With 15 points on their account, they are just one point below top team PSG. Plock remain on five points and they were passed by Zagreb, as the Croatian side took a point in Bucharest.
GROUP A:
Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 32:22 (17:9)
- the one-sided match was already decided after only a quarter of an hour, when Veszprém took their first six-goal lead at 10:4
- in the initial stages of the match, Serbian shooter, Petar Nenadic, was the biggest asset in attack for the dominant hosts, scoring six of his nine goals in the first 16 minutes
- despite some good saves by goalkeeper, Marcel Jastrzebski, who replaced Kristian Pilipovic (he returned to Schaffhausen), Plock had no chance against the efficient attack of Veszprém
- the first double digit lead, 20:10, came in 33rd minute
- after already losing the first leg 26:29 at home, Wisla coach, Xavier Sabate, remained without a point against his former club
Veszprém back on track
It was the biggest surprise of the previous round, when Telekom Veszprém were defeated, 26:29 in Zagreb for the first time in this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season. Now chasing Paris Saint-Germain, the second ranked side of group A left no doubt that they will fight to return to the top again. The clear victory against Plock was a reaction of the full team, with ten players on the score board in the end.
For me it was an emotional to come back (to Veszprem), after 5 years, but of course we came here to play a game. I was satisfied with our defence in the first 10 minutes but we had a lot of technical mistakes and missed a lot in clear situations.
We did not play well in Zagreb, but the team reacted well today. I was satisfied with our defence in the first half as it led to some fast breaks and easy goals.