Easy-going walk in the park for Veszprém

Even without their top scorer, Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, Telekom Veszprém did not have any problems leaving Orlen Wisla Plock behind. One week after their defeat in Zagreb, the hosts were dominant from the start until the end. With 15 points on their account, they are just one point below top team PSG. Plock remain on five points and they were passed by Zagreb, as the Croatian side took a point in Bucharest.