Friendly rivalry between Rostov and CSM turns into a rout

CSM’s coach, Adrian Vasile, and his counterpart from Rostov-Don, Per Johansson, are very good friends, but their relationship was nowhere to be seen in this game as the Russian powerhouse recorded a superb 30:27 win against the Romanian champions.

It looked set to a worst-ever loss for CSM when Rostov led by as many as 12 goals – only for the Russian side to secure a three-goal win.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 27:30 (9:13)

with two losses in their first two matches of the season, this is CSM’s worst-ever start in the DELO EHF Champions League, having never lost two out of two in their previous five seasons

the Romanian side converted only 35 per cent of their shots in the first half, with Rostov’s goalkeeper, Anastasiia Lagina, mustering eight saves, for a 47 per cent saving efficiency

CSM only scored once in the first 11 minutes of the second half, as the gap ballooned to 12 goals, 22:10

the Romanian side cut the gap to only three goals, but key players like Cristina Neagu, Barbara Lazovic or Yvette Broch have been under performing

next week CSM will try to win their first game of the season during a trip to RK Podravka Vegeta, while Rostov can extend their winning run against FTC

Rostov’s defence runs away with the game

Per Johansson, Rostov’s coach, touted his defence to be the best in the DELO EHF Champions League this season and, from the looks of it, he might have a point. Bringing Eduarda Amorim and Beatrice Edwige duly strengthened the defence, to the point that CSM were rendered close to none during their mutual game on Saturday for 45 minutes, when Rostov built a 12-goal advantage.

Cristina Neagu is not enjoying her best start of the season, scoring four goals from 15 shots in the first two rounds for CSM, but the sheer strength shown by the Russian powerhouse could really sound the alarm for the other contenders.