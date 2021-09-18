Flawless second-half lifts FTC past Podravka

One week ago, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria drew against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund despite leading the way throughout the game.

This time around, the Hungarian champions had to bounce back and cancel out a sturdy start from HC Podravka Vegeta on their way to the first win of the season in the DELO EHF Champions League.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 33:27 (15:15)

searching for their best start in the DELO EHF Champions League since the 1997/98 season, Podravka enjoyed a bright start, leading by as many as three goals as left wing Dijana Mugosa and back Dejana Milosavljevic each scored four goals

but as they did last week against Buducnost, Podravka did not enjoy a good second half, with FTC sealing the game by starting 10:3 in the second part of the game

Dutch right wing Angela Malestein scored nine goals, her second-best outing in her career in the European premium competition, on her way to becoming the top scorer of the game

the Croatian side have now been outscored 28:19 in the second halves this season

FTC are now second in the standings, with three points, leapfrogging Podravka, who remains at two points

FTC prove their mettle in tough conditions

Whenever Podravka scored during the first half, FTC managed to weather the storm, despite losing the ball easily to their opponents. However, experience was key in the Hungarian side micro-managing their way to winning their 97th game in history in the DELO EHF Champions League.

With Angela Malestein in fine form and a support cast which was hit and miss throughout the game, the Hungarian champions duly delivered their first win of the season, taking advantage of another collapse from the Croatian side in the second half.