Frimmel’s ambitions a perfect fit with Szeged’s style

Usually, Austria’s rising handball talents choose the way to the German Bundesliga to gain their first international experience - but sometimes a different path can bring an even better result.

Sebastian “Seppo” Frimmel is such an example. Until the age of 23, he played for SG Handball West Wien in the Austrian capital and became national team player. In 2018, Frimmel moved to Swiss side Kadetten Schaffhausen, became national champion, made his first steps in the EHF Champions League and improved in all departments.

“Of course, I had the dream to once play in Germany, but finally I found a different way as there was no option in 2018,” Frimmel says.

Looking back on his time at Schaffhausen, the Austrian shows pure happiness: “I am extremely glad that I could get this experience at Schaffhausen and to experience international handball at a club, where the pressure was not that high and I almost played every match for 60 minutes. I needed this practice on the court for my development.”

Three seasons later, Frimmel climbed another step on his individual career ladder, signing for Hungarian top side and current domestic champions Pick Szeged this summer – replacing club legend Jonas Källman, who moved to SL Benfica.

In December 2020, club and player had the first contact, already in January, both sides announced the transfer as Frimmel’s contract at Kadetten was expiring end of the 2020/21 season.