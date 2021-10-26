Live blog: AEK stun Nimes, Magdeburg leave it late against PAUC
The EHF European League Men 2021/22 returns to action Tuesday with round 2 of the group phase. The 12 matches include four games between teams who both won their opener last week.
- 12 matches in total on Tuesday night in round 2 of the group phase
- seven matches throw off at 18:45 CEST, the remaining five at 20:45 CEST
20:45
Our focus on the blog will begin with last season's EHF FINAL4 participants HBC Nantes at home against German Cup winners Lemgo. Plenty of familiar faces and a raucous crowd on show here, perfect for a Tuesday night!
20:38
Well after that comeback drama, coupled with a blowout or two, what will the 20:45 matches bring?
Here's what we have to look forward to:
SL Benfica vs Chekhovskie medvedi
BM Logroño La Rioja vs RK Gorenje Velenje
Füchse Berlin vs TATRAN Presov
Bidasoa Irun vs Pfadi Winterthur
HBC Nantes vs TBV Lemgo Lippe
20:26
Following a Kadetten timeout, Kristian Pilipovic is on court, leaving his side with one man too many, they lose possession and him in between the posts, giving Eurofarm Pelister the chance to equalise and Josip Peric does exactly that in the final second!
Having found themselves 8 down at one point in the second half, Pelister claim a vital point, while Kadetten collapse in the final seconds for the second week in a row...
Kadetten Schaffhausen 28:28 HC Eurofarm Pelister
RK Nexe 39:31 IK Sävehof
GOG 46:30 Cocks
Grundfos Tatabanya KC 23:37 Sporting CP
USAM Nimes Gard 26:27 AEK Athens HC
SC Magdeburg 31:27 PAUC Handball
Orlen Wisla Plock 33:29 Fenix Toulouse Handball
20:23
Still waiting on the result from Schaffhausen? It's not over yet and a mix-up by the home side has given Pelister a golden opportunity...
20:19
What a dramatic finale in Nimes. Ioannis Kalomoiros comes crashing in with a big equaliser for AEK with a minute left to play. Mohammad Sanad tries to play smart and sneak in an in-flight pass but it is cut out,
giving Athens a chance to snatch victory, which Ignacio Plaza does right on the buzzer!
AEK win 27:26, having trailed for the entire match, what a result!
20:10
What a final burst by Magdeburg! An 8:1 run, with four goals from Kay Smits, completely turns the game around and it further shows just how confident the reigning champions are. Their winning run continues with a 31:27 victory over PAUC!
20:06
AEK draw level with six minutes remaining through Dimitrios Tziras' seventh goal of the night. Definitely one to tune in for the closing stages on EHFTV - 25:25!
20:01
Nexe have found something extra in the second half and have run Sävehof ragged with their counter-attacking. Fan favourite and future Kielce player Halil Jaganjac leads the team with seven goals as they hold a 33:24 lead with 11 minutes left to play.
19:56
And suddenly, the game is turned on its head with a four-goal run for Magdeburg, topped off by a Christian O'Sullivan fast break, giving them a 27:25 lead and leaving Thierry Anti frustrated in his timeout talk.
19:51
Alejandro Romero is having a night to remember in goal for PAUC with 10 saves from 20 shots. His wonderful work has driven Aix to a 25:23 lead and suddenly Magdeburg's perfect record this season is under pressure with 13 minutes remaining.
19:45
At first, Nimes appeared to be cruising against AEK at home as they raced into an early lead but last season's European Cup winners are stepping up to the challenge and making a game of it. The French side has stepped up another gear in the last couple of minutes, however, and now lead 21:17.
19:37
Magdeburg have come out stronger at the start of the second half, building on solid defence as Daniel Pettersson gives them a 22:19 lead over PAUC.
The match between Magdeburg and PAUC is a real treat. An even game with the German team having a small lead for 25 minutes thanks to Damgaard being on fire with eight goals. PAUC didn’t give up and Alejandro Romero built a wall in the last ten minutes to bring them back to 18:18 at the break.
19:23
Goals galore in our early throw-offs this evening with five of the seven clashes already passing the 30-goal mark by half-time. Here is your overview of the scores.
Some games are tighter than others but all to play for in all but one, where GOG appear to have Cocks' number tonight, storming into a 10-goal advantage.
Kadetten Schaffhausen 16:11 HC Eurofarm Pelister
RK Nexe 18:15 IK Sävehof
GOG 22:12 Cocks
Grundfos Tatabanya KC 13:18 Sporting CP
USAM Nimes Gard 16:14 AEK Athens HC
SC Magdeburg 18:18 PAUC Handball
Orlen Wisla Plock 19:17 Fenix Toulouse Handball
19:14
Damgaard continues to shine for Magdeburg but PAUC are giving as good as they get and the introduction of Alejandro Romero Carreras in goal has worked wonders as they draw level at 16:16 shortly before the break.
19:10
After a fairly even opening to the contest, GOG have gone on a blistering 9:1 goal run against Cocks, handing them a 17:8 lead at the 23-minute mark. Super Jerry Tollbring leads the way for the Danish club with four goals so far.
18:59
SC Magdeburg and PAUC Handball are also going at it hammer and tongs with the home side leading 10:8 and Michael Damgaard is on fire in the early stages with six goals!
18:52
Nexe and Sävehof have wasted no time in charging at each other with 10 goals shared between them in the first 7 minutes.
18:39
We're just minutes away from throw-off in our first batch of games. We'll keep an eye on all of them for the first 15 or 20 minutes and see which emerges as our game in focus.
18:19
That in-form Magdeburg team come into tonight's match on the back of a huge victory away to Kiel in the Bundesliga, going clear at the top and extending their perfect winning record in Germany and abroad, which includes victory in the Super Globe and a hard-fought win over Velenje in round 1.
They face a PAUC Handball team who were left heartbroken at the end of a last-second loss to Nexe last week and will undoubtedly be going into this clash full of ambition to claim a scalp and a first victory in the group.
17:59
The countdown is on to our first batch of games this evening at 18:45 and there are some crackers among the seven.
Will you be watching two of the most impressive sides from round 1 clash in Croatia?
How about a Nordic clash in Denmark?
Or catch perhaps the most in-form club in the world SC Magdeburg?
You can watch more than one at a time with the multi-game feature on EHFTV.
Kadetten Schaffhausen vs HC Eurofarm Pelister
RK Nexe vs IK Sävehof
GOG vs Cocks
Grundfos Tatabanya KC vs Sporting CP
USAM Nimes Gard vs AEK Athens HC
SC Magdeburg vs PAUC Handball
Orlen Wisla Plock vs Fenix Toulouse Handball
17:30
With tonight's first seven matches now less than 80 minutes away, it is a good time to get yourself up to date on what will be happening. Here is the round preview with bullet-point style info on all 12 matches:
17:15
It is Tuesday late afternoon, and you know what that means... EHF European League Men action!
Welcome to the live blog for round 2 of the group phase. It all started with a bang in the opening round a week ago and you can bet we are in for a similar treat tonight.
This is the match schedule: