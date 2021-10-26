20:45

Our focus on the blog will begin with last season's EHF FINAL4 participants HBC Nantes at home against German Cup winners Lemgo. Plenty of familiar faces and a raucous crowd on show here, perfect for a Tuesday night!

20:38

Well after that comeback drama, coupled with a blowout or two, what will the 20:45 matches bring?

Here's what we have to look forward to:

SL Benfica vs Chekhovskie medvedi

BM Logroño La Rioja vs RK Gorenje Velenje

Füchse Berlin vs TATRAN Presov

Bidasoa Irun vs Pfadi Winterthur

HBC Nantes vs TBV Lemgo Lippe

20:26

Following a Kadetten timeout, Kristian Pilipovic is on court, leaving his side with one man too many, they lose possession and him in between the posts, giving Eurofarm Pelister the chance to equalise and Josip Peric does exactly that in the final second!

Having found themselves 8 down at one point in the second half, Pelister claim a vital point, while Kadetten collapse in the final seconds for the second week in a row...

Kadetten Schaffhausen 28:28 HC Eurofarm Pelister

RK Nexe 39:31 IK Sävehof

GOG 46:30 Cocks

Grundfos Tatabanya KC 23:37 Sporting CP

USAM Nimes Gard 26:27 AEK Athens HC

SC Magdeburg 31:27 PAUC Handball

Orlen Wisla Plock 33:29 Fenix Toulouse Handball

20:23

Still waiting on the result from Schaffhausen? It's not over yet and a mix-up by the home side has given Pelister a golden opportunity...

20:19

What a dramatic finale in Nimes. Ioannis Kalomoiros comes crashing in with a big equaliser for AEK with a minute left to play. Mohammad Sanad tries to play smart and sneak in an in-flight pass but it is cut out,

giving Athens a chance to snatch victory, which Ignacio Plaza does right on the buzzer!

AEK win 27:26, having trailed for the entire match, what a result!

20:10

What a final burst by Magdeburg! An 8:1 run, with four goals from Kay Smits, completely turns the game around and it further shows just how confident the reigning champions are. Their winning run continues with a 31:27 victory over PAUC!

20:06

AEK draw level with six minutes remaining through Dimitrios Tziras' seventh goal of the night. Definitely one to tune in for the closing stages on EHFTV - 25:25!

20:01

Nexe have found something extra in the second half and have run Sävehof ragged with their counter-attacking. Fan favourite and future Kielce player Halil Jaganjac leads the team with seven goals as they hold a 33:24 lead with 11 minutes left to play.

19:56

And suddenly, the game is turned on its head with a four-goal run for Magdeburg, topped off by a Christian O'Sullivan fast break, giving them a 27:25 lead and leaving Thierry Anti frustrated in his timeout talk.

19:51

Alejandro Romero is having a night to remember in goal for PAUC with 10 saves from 20 shots. His wonderful work has driven Aix to a 25:23 lead and suddenly Magdeburg's perfect record this season is under pressure with 13 minutes remaining.

19:45

At first, Nimes appeared to be cruising against AEK at home as they raced into an early lead but last season's European Cup winners are stepping up to the challenge and making a game of it. The French side has stepped up another gear in the last couple of minutes, however, and now lead 21:17.

19:37

Magdeburg have come out stronger at the start of the second half, building on solid defence as Daniel Pettersson gives them a 22:19 lead over PAUC.