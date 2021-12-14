From beach gold to indoor world championship

If someone had told you at the start of 2021 what would happen, what would have been your answer?

Katharina Filter: I would have gladly taken that. Of course, 2021 was an incredible year for me, it connected so much that I could only have dreamed of before. In addition, I became the new captain in Buxtehude, which for me is a really great confidence from the coach and the team, and I was voted player of the season at BSV, everything is kind of unbelievable.

How did you get to know about your nomination for the World Championship?

Katharina Filter: Before training, I met Debbie Kljin, who is not only my goalkeeping coach in the national team, but also at Buxtehude. And she told it to me. I had hoped for it so much, but of course I couldn't be sure that I would be part of the team for Spain, so the joy was even greater.

You made your debut in the women's national team in April, how do you rate your development since then - after all, you conceded only two goals in 30 minutes in the EHF EURO 2022 qualification against Greece?

Katharina Filter: The process of development really went well, I think I presented myself in a good way.