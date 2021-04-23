From team captain to president

Some weeks ago, new interim national team coach Rastislav Trtik took over the team, and immediately had to play three EHF EURO 2022 qualification matches within one week, which saw a range of results: A victory against Faroe Islands and a draw and a defeat against Russia.

“Before this week, we might have been satisfied with those three points. But we could have tied at Russia, where we lost by only one goal, and we could have beaten them at home – then the situation would be much easier now,” says Zdrahala. “But some weeks ago, the Covid situation in the Czech Republic was much worse than it is now, and some players from Germany could not come to the matches. With all of them on board it might have been different.”

Next week, the Czechs (three points after three matches) have their last three qualifiers, including the crucial double-header against Ukraine (five points after four matches and sitting one point below Russia). If Czech Republic want to secure second position in their group to be certain to go through to the EHF EURO 2022, they have to leave Ukraine behind.

After the Covid-19 shock in January, Czech Republic have formed two teams for the treble-header, including the rematch in the Faroe Islands. The groups of players are in different hotels, all in a red bubble, so a new player can step in in case something happens. “Rastislav Trtik has nominated many more players than usual to be on the safe side,” says Zdrahala.

So, in case of emergency, will the new president play for the national team again next week? “Our season [in Qatar] continues regularly, so unfortunately, I cannot help the team in those crucial matches. Of course, the schedule is extremely tough with three matches from Wednesday to Sunday, including two away games. But we try to rotate as much as we can.”