Top scorer Kavcic wants to guide Velenje to final

RK Gorenje Velenje have a rich handball history, great stories and accomplishments. The Slovenian side played seven seasons in the EHF Champions League, most recently in 2017/18.

The club has since gone through some changes, and after two seasons in the former EHF Cup, Velenje are now starring in the third-tier EHF European Cup.

Their international journey has taken them to the semi-final, where they are facing AEK Athens for a place in the final, with the return leg in Slovenia on Saturday at 14:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).

Velenje are relying on young, talented players, who have been fighting hard throughout the season.

One of them is Aleks Kavcic. The 24-year-old centre back, a former youth international, arrived at Velenje in 2018 from Skofja Loka.

Kavcic soon became one of the main goal scorers, netting 30 and 33 times respectively in Velenje’s two EHF Cup seasons.

This season he is Velenje's leading scorer in the EHF European Cup, with 54 goals ahead of the decisive semi-final leg against AEK.

“We can’t wait for that match but I don’t feel any pressure at all. I just want to play good and achieve great things with club,” Kavcic said.