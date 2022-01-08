FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria failed to win their last game in 2021, but bounced back in flawless fashion, to start 2022 on a high, trumping Buducnost BEMAX, 26:22.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 26:22 (18:11)

thanks to their backline, who scored 13 of their first 18 goals, FTC rode a 10:4 partial to create a seven-goal lead at the break, 18:11

after conceding a goal in each of the first seven shots she faced, FTC’s goalkeeper Blanka Bíró had a 41 per cent saving efficiency in the first half, with seven saves

for the second game in a row, German left back Emily Bölk was FTC’s top scorer in the game, with eight goals, taking her overall tally in the DELO EHF Champions League this season to 54 goals, only two shy of last season’s total

the Hungarian side are still unbeaten at home, with four wins and one draw, against Esbjerg, while Buducnost have fallen to five losses in away matches this season

Buducnost suffered their eighth loss in nine games, with their chances of progressing slipping with a five-point gap behind now separating them from the sixth place

Are FTC on their way to the DELO EHF FINAL4?



FTC are still pursuing the elusive DELO EHF FINAL4 berth that has escaped them for the past few years and their best chance is to finish in one of the top two places in the standings, to earn a quarter-finals berth.



Right now, the Hungarian champions are riding their best-ever start in the DELO EHF Champions League, losing once in the first nine games. They are looking serious in defence and strong in attack, with several contributors in their backline.



This win puts them second in the standings, only one point behind leaders Esbjerg, with a crucial away game against Brest following next week.