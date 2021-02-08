FTC make it a double against Vipers

Prior to Saturday (6 February), Vipers Kristiansand were riding a seven-game unbeaten streak in the DELO EHF Champions League, but their double-header against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in 48 hours did not go as planned.

After their 30:28 loss on two days ago, the Norwegian side – playing this rescheduled ‘home’ game from September in Erd, Hungary – failed to avenge it, as the Hungarian team now go equal with Metz Handball at the top of group A.

GROUP A

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 26:31 (11:15)

FTC were inspired by a superb first-half outing from goalkeeper Kinga Janurik with 10 saves

Hungarian team took a healthy four-goal (15:11) lead into half-time

Led by playmaker Aniko Kovacsics, who scored eight goals, FTC controlled the game, limiting the Norwegian side to a 48% attacking efficiency in the first half

A 3:0 run from the 33rd-36th minute saw FTC jump to an unassailable 20:13 lead

FTC now tie Metz in first on 16 points, and with the tiebreaker

Vipers lie fifth, with 12 points, one point behind CSM Bucuresti, who are fourth

Vipers lag behind after strong start

After a seven-game unbeaten streak, where they looked focused and poised to make a challenge for the DELO EHF FINAL 4 in Budapest, Vipers are losing steam.

The Norwegian side have lost back-to-back games against FTC in the last 48 hours and look out of sorts especially in attack, where their reliable nine-metre line is lagging behind. Women’s EHF EURO 2020 top goalscorer Nora Mørk has scored just five goals in the last two games.