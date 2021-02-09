All of Europe’s top young female talents will be keeping an eye on Wednesday morning’s draw event, in which the groups will be determined for six younger age category events.

The draw event on 10 February at 11:00 CET in the EHF Office features the Women’s 17 and Women’s 19 EHF EURO and EHF Championships.

The draws will be streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube account and EHF EURO Facebook page.

39 nations will send their best under-17 talent into competitive international action for the first time this summer in the Women’s 17 EHF EURO and EHF Championships.

Read here for more information on the participants of the 16-team EHF EURO in Montenegro, the 12-team EHF Championship in Georgia and 11-team EHF Championship in Lithuania.

34 nations have entered this summer’s Women’s 19 EHF EURO in Slovenia and EHF Championships in North Macedonia and Italy. More details on the participants can be read here.