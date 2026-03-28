First leg result: 35:34. Bistrita won 72:62 on aggregate

H2H: 2-0-2

Top scorers: Danila So Delgado 14/19 (Gloria Bistrita), Jamina Roberts 7/7 (Ikast Håndbold)

Cheered by their home crowd, Bistrita enjoyed a better start of the game. But despite the goals by Danila So Delgado and Lorena Ostase, the Romanian side could not pull clear by more than two goals. In turn, Ikast used a 3:0 run spurred by Emilie Arntzen to take their first lead in the match, 7:6. The game levelled off, but late in the opening half, some saves by Renata De Arruda helped hosts create a one-goal advantage at the interval.

Ikast's goalkeeping duo had little impact before the break, but as the match resumed, Amalie Milling's string of saves helped her team to turn the tide for a while. Bistrita looked somewhat nervous, trailing 23:21 in the 42nd minute, but So Delgado – who was named Player of the Match - stepped up at the right time, as her four goals in five minutes boosted her team's confidence. Now Bistrita gained the momentum, and just like in the first leg, they were clearly dominant in the last 10 minutes, cruising to a nine-goal win.