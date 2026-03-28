FTC reach quarter-final with a draw; Bistrita write history in MOTW
Two second-leg play-off matches of the EHF Champions League Women were held on Saturday, naming two new quarter-finalists. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria booked their quarter-final ticket for the fourth straight season, as a home draw against BV Borussia Dortmund was enough for them following a six-goal win last week.
In the Match of the Week, Gloria Bistrita once again proved too strong for Ikast Håndbold, this time by nine goals. The Romanian side, who are playing their just second season in the EHF Champions League, continue to write history, securing a place among the top eight teams of Europe for the first time.
We knew it was going to be a struggle today. If you're referring to the Sola game, then the difference was that against Sola, we played with the lineup that we actually practiced with. We didn't expect to play without Daria Dmitrieva, Orlane Kanor and Emily Vogel. So this match was really out of the line. And therefore, I'm extremely impressed by the players.
I think we played a really good match. We came out really strong from the start, with Meli in the goal, playing good and we had good defence. We were a long time in the lead, also in the second half, but we didn't have enough energy to go through. So, it's our exit from the Champions League, but we can hold our heads high. We gave them a big fight here at home in this amazing atmosphere. We should be proud of this.
I want to congratulate Ikast. Both games were really hard. It took us 50 minutes of the game to break the match and make the difference.
I want to congratulate Gloria Bistrita for the win. We felt that we could win the game and we thought that we had a chance until the middle of the second half. We tried to do everything to turn it around, but it didn’t work for us.