FTC reach quarter-final with a draw; Bistrita write history in MOTW

FTC reach quarter-final with a draw; Bistrita write history in MOTW

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
28 March 2026, 20:00

Two second-leg play-off matches of the EHF Champions League Women were held on Saturday, naming two new quarter-finalists. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria booked their quarter-final ticket for the fourth straight season, as a home draw against BV Borussia Dortmund was enough for them following a six-goal win last week.

In the Match of the Week, Gloria Bistrita once again proved too strong for Ikast Håndbold, this time by nine goals. The Romanian side, who are playing their just second season in the EHF Champions League, continue to write history, securing a place among the top eight teams of Europe for the first time.

  • Dortmund fought hard and led by three goals on a few occasions early in the second half, but FTC weathered the storm, as their goalkeeper Laura Glauser made 15 saves
  • Dortmund reached the play-offs for the third time in their three EHF Champions League season, but they are yet to progress further
  • in the quarter-final, FTC will meet Metz Handball, whom they eliminated at the same stage in the 2022/23 season before losing all four games in the group phase of the two following campaigns
  • Bistrita will also face French rivals in the quarter-final, Brest Bretagne Handball; the two teams have never met in the continental top flight
  • the Romanian side claimed their fourth straight win in the competition, reaching the EHF Champions League quarter-final for the first time
  • 14 goals by Bistrita's Danila So Delgado helped her to climb to the second place in the tournament's scoring chart with a tally of 104 goals

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 27:27 (12:12)

First leg result: 31:25. FTC won 58:52 on aggregate
H2H: 2-2-0
Top scorers: Petra Simon 9/15 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Alina Grijseels 8/11 (BV Borussia Dortmund)

The home side had a slow start, scoring just one goal in the opening nine minutes. Dortmund led 3:1 and 4:2, but gradually FTC started to find their rhythm. Powered by Petra Simon in attack, they drew level several times, but pulled in front for the first time only in the 23rd minute, when Vilde Ingstad handed them a 9:8 lead. The rivals were level at the break, but early into the second half, goals by Emma Olsson and Alina Grijseels secure Dortmund a 15:12 advantage.

However, then Olsson received a red card for the third two-minute suspension, and FTC turned the tide. Simon and Angela Malestein led by example in attack, while Laura Glauser did a good job in goal, and the home side did not concede a single goal between the 43rd and 53rd minutes. Following a 4:0 run, they enjoyed a 24:21 lead with eight minutes to go, and although Dortmund drew level in the end, it was FTC who progressed.

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We knew it was going to be a struggle today. If you're referring to the Sola game, then the difference was that against Sola, we played with the lineup that we actually practiced with. We didn't expect to play without Daria Dmitrieva, Orlane Kanor and Emily Vogel. So this match was really out of the line. And therefore, I'm extremely impressed by the players.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
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I think we played a really good match. We came out really strong from the start, with Meli in the goal, playing good and we had good defence. We were a long time in the lead, also in the second half, but we didn't have enough energy to go through. So, it's our exit from the Champions League, but we can hold our heads high. We gave them a big fight here at home in this amazing atmosphere. We should be proud of this.
Hendrikus Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund
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MOTW: Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 37:28 (16:15)

First leg result: 35:34. Bistrita won 72:62 on aggregate
H2H: 2-0-2
Top scorers: Danila So Delgado 14/19 (Gloria Bistrita), Jamina Roberts 7/7 (Ikast Håndbold)

Cheered by their home crowd, Bistrita enjoyed a better start of the game. But despite the goals by Danila So Delgado and Lorena Ostase, the Romanian side could not pull clear by more than two goals. In turn, Ikast used a 3:0 run spurred by Emilie Arntzen to take their first lead in the match, 7:6. The game levelled off, but late in the opening half, some saves by Renata De Arruda helped hosts create a one-goal advantage at the interval.

Ikast's goalkeeping duo had little impact before the break, but as the match resumed, Amalie Milling's string of saves helped her team to turn the tide for a while. Bistrita looked somewhat nervous, trailing 23:21 in the 42nd minute, but So Delgado – who was named Player of the Match - stepped up at the right time, as her four goals in five minutes boosted her team's confidence. Now Bistrita gained the momentum, and just like in the first leg, they were clearly dominant in the last 10 minutes, cruising to a nine-goal win.

 

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I want to congratulate Ikast. Both games were really hard. It took us 50 minutes of the game to break the match and make the difference.
Danila So Delgado
Left wing, Gloria Bistrita
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I want to congratulate Gloria Bistrita for the win. We felt that we could win the game and we thought that we had a chance until the middle of the second half. We tried to do everything to turn it around, but it didn’t work for us.
Claus Mogensen
Head coach, Ikast Handbold
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