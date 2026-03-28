Viborg return to the EHF Finals after a painless defeat in Romania

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Viborg progress on aggregate (61:58) in the tie

Top scorers: Albertina Kassoma 10/11 (CS Rapid Bucuresti); Rosa Schmidt 5/10 (Viborg HK)

in a fast-paced first half, Rapid held a narrow lead throughout the opening 30 minutes, but were unable to get close to Viborg's huge advantage (+9) from the first leg

Louise Bak Jensen saved Mariana Ferreira Lopes' last-gasp penalty ahead of half-time and prevented the hosts from taking their biggest lead (+3) at the break

Viborg's coach Anders Friis deployed a seven-on-six during the latter stages of the first half to try and break through Rapid's formidable defence, which extended throughout the second half as well

Diana Ciuca finished the match with incredible 16 saves (40 per cent of save efficiency), or same as Louise Bak Jensen who boasted a bit lower (34) per cent of save efficiency

once again Albertina Kassoma proved her quality as Rapid's line player was the match's top scorer after being her team's top scorer with four goals in the first leg as well

Rapid leave the EHF European League on a high

With CS Rapid Bucuresti chasing a double-digit victory to try and annulate Viborg HK's nine-goal advantage from the first leg, the loud and passionate Romanian supporters were pushing their favourites from throw-off. Laurent Bezeau-led squad was strengthened by the presence of Estavana Polman as well, who did not feature in the first leg, and the hosts imposed a highly energetic style of play and pace, orchestrated by the Dutch playmaker.

However, even though Rapid were in full control of the match's result, the pressure of scoring as many goals as possible to try and close in on Viborg's advantage, also caused many misses and technical errors within the home squad, which eventually prevented them from getting close to mounting a comeback. Last but not least, Rapid's fans greeted their favourites' performance with rounds of applauses after the final whistle in a sign of support for their comeback attempts.