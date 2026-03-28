Viborg return to the EHF Finals after a painless defeat in Romania
Viborg HK booked their ticket for the EHF Finals Women 2026 and the runners-up from 2021/22 return to the finals after a four-year hiatus despite CS Rapid Bucuresti securing a win (32:26) in Romania's capital led by their passionate supporters.
The Danish club's big advantage from the first leg proved crucial in deciding the winner of the tie, but the hosts displayed an impressive performance in their bid to mount a comeback, which was recognized by their fans after the final whistle.
Congratulations to Viborg on their qualification. For us, it was a very tough game. We spent all week preparing a tough defence to try and overcome that nine-goal deficit. In Viborg, we had some good moments, but the last period of the second half there was not good—that is where we lost the qualification. Even so, we believed that we could win at home. I think in defence, we lost some one-on-one situations which allowed them to score easy goals. Also, on our fast breaks, we lost some tempo and turned over some balls. I think those were the deciding factors.
I must admit, this was one of those matches where we looked at the scoreboard the most. It is good to be ahead by nine goals, but we knew this would be a very tough game. Congratulations to Rapid, they played very well today. We tried to tell the girls to treat the game as if it were 0-0, but once we reached half-time, we started looking at how to manage the match. However, we never felt safe in the second half. If they had scored one or two more goals, it would have felt even closer. We are very happy to qualify and appreciate the good relationship we have with Rapid.