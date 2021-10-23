FTC’s backs shine to extend unbeaten run

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria extended their unbeaten streak in group A of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 to five games with a hard-fought 28:27 win against Brest Bretagne Handball. In the process, the Hungarian champions joined Rostov-Don on eight points.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 28:27 (15:17)

there were six lead changes in the first half, but Brest ended the half with a 3:0 run that propelled them to a 17:15 lead at the break

but the Hungarian champions jumped the gun in the second half with a 6:3 run and never relinquished their lead

FTC are now on a six-game unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League, two shy of their longest streak in Europe's premier competition, while Brest suffered their third consecutive away loss this season

Brest right wing Alicia Toublanc had her best outing in a DELO EHF Champions League match, scoring eight goals

the hosts secured their best start in the competition since the 2015/16 season, when they won five games and drew another in the group phase

FTC find new ways to keep up with the top sides

For all FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria's speed and free-flowing attacking spirit, a stellar game from their back line earned them a hard-fought, old school win against Brest.

German left back Emily Bölk, influential in both attack and defence, shone with eight goals, while Katrin Klujber (six goals) and Szandra Szöllosi-Zácsik (five goals) were close behind.