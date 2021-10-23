20211023

FTC’s backs shine to extend unbeaten run

EHF / Adrian Costeiu23 October 2021, 18:00

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria extended their unbeaten streak in group A of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 to five games with a hard-fought 28:27 win against Brest Bretagne Handball. In the process, the Hungarian champions joined Rostov-Don on eight points.

GROUP A
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 28:27 (15:17)

  • there were six lead changes in the first half, but Brest ended the half with a 3:0 run that propelled them to a 17:15 lead at the break
  • but the Hungarian champions jumped the gun in the second half with a 6:3 run and never relinquished their lead
  • FTC are now on a six-game unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League, two shy of their longest streak in Europe's premier competition, while Brest suffered their third consecutive away loss this season
  • Brest right wing Alicia Toublanc had her best outing in a DELO EHF Champions League match, scoring eight goals
  • the hosts secured their best start in the competition since the 2015/16 season, when they won five games and drew another in the group phase

FTC find new ways to keep up with the top sides

For all FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria's speed and free-flowing attacking spirit, a stellar game from their back line earned them a hard-fought, old school win against Brest. 

German left back Emily Bölk, influential in both attack and defence, shone with eight goals, while Katrin Klujber (six goals) and Szandra Szöllosi-Zácsik (five goals) were close behind.

It was a good game. FTC was really strong in attack and had big goals from back players. It is difficult now because we played well, fought a lot in defence, wanted to play fast, but winning was not possible.
Pablo Morel
Brest Bretagne Handball head coach
It was a good game for the fans but not for us: the coaches on the bench. We suffered less goals in the second half – that was the key to the game... and the goals of our back players, as my colleague said.

Gabor Elek
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria head coach
