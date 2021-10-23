Fast start lifts Esbjerg past Podravka

Boasting only 11 players on the team sheet due to a slew of injuries, Team Esbjerg withstood a fightback in the second half from HC Podravka Vegeta to claim a 27:26 victory in group A of the DELO EHF Champions League.

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:27 (9:15)

with Podravka needing eight minutes and 23 seconds to score their first goal, Esbjerg jumped to an 8:3 lead after 15 minutes

missing their two best scorers, Henny Reistad and Mette Tranborg, who combined for 39 goals in the first four rounds, Esbjerg still stood their ground

Norwegian back Kristine Breistøl, the game’s top scorer with eight goals, had her best outing since the 2015/16 season, when she scored 13 goals in a game for Larvik HK

with three wins, one draw and one loss, this is Esbjerg’s best start to a DELO EHF Champions League season

Esbjerg, who boast a 44.4 per cent win efficiency, became the 26th side to win at least 20 games in Europe's top competition

A tale of two halves for Esbjerg

Esbjerg had only nine court players, due to a slew of injuries, but they still snatched a win against Podravka, who extended their losing streak to four games.

Esbjerg goalkeeper Rikke Poulsen saved nine shots in the first half – but Esbjerg’s goalkeepers did not save a single shot in the second half. Although the Danish side's lack of depth could have been their undoing, the advantage from the first half was enough to help them seal a one-goal win.