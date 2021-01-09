FTC take advantage of CSM’s injury woes

CSM Bucuresti’s winless run continued on Saturday, as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria secured their third win in a row, 31:27.

Despite leading for 30 minutes, the Romanian side ran out of steam in the last ten minutes of the game, as they missed five players due to injuries.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 31:27 (14:16)

-Backs Barbara Lazovic and Cristina Neagu combined for nine goals, helping CSM finish the first half with an 8:3 run

-in a second half that featured five lead changes, FTC took advantage of CSM’s injury woes to finish off the game with a 10:5 run, led by three players (Háfra, Bölk, Klujber) with five goals each

-with her eighth goal this evening, CSM’s left back Cristina Neagu hit the 50-goal mark this season, the seventh time in the past eight seasons that she has achieved this feat

-CSM are still second, with 11 points, but have won only one point from the last three games, while FTC closed the gap to the first two places, boasting ten points from eight games

-FTC will host Team Esbjerg next week, while CSM host Vipers Kristiansand

Neagu and Lazovic are not enough

CSM missed line player Dragana Cvijic and backs Bianca Bazaliu, Alexandrina Cabral Barbosa and Gabriela Perianu, as their depleted squad faltered in the dying minutes of the game. Despite star performances from Cristina Neagu (nine goals) and Barbara Lazovic (eight goals), who combined for 62,9 per cent of CSM’s goals, the Romanian side failed to win.