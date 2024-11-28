Füchse win thriller in Paris, Sporting too strong for Dinamo
Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League finished on Thursday with four Group A encounters. In the Match of the Week, Sporting CP had a big advantage over Dinamo Bucuresti, while Füchse Berlin snatched a hard-fought win at Paris Saint-Germain, and group leaders Veszprém HC made another step towards booking an early quarter-final ticket.
I am very happy because of the two points, but also because of how we presented ourselves. Our defence worked very well and also the wings performed very well and that is what created the difference.
Our goalkeeper put in a good performance at the start, but we didn't take advantage of that. We made too many mistakes and missed several situations. Wisla played better and better, playing fast and passing well.
We are approaching the end of the first half of the season, and it’s very important to finish this phase successfully.
This is not how we wanted to start the match, which was decided after about ten minutes. What we will take home with us is our performance in the second half, because that time we were able to keep up with the home team.
I’m really happy. Amazing atmosphere and a good performance on the attack and on defence. André [Kristensen] was the key of the game and this atmosphere is also one of the keys of our performance.
We are far away of winning a match away from home. Today was clear that we have to improve everything: the goalkeepers, defence, attack…
We didn’t take benefits of the momentum at the end of the game and we allowed Berlin to make the difference in the last fifteen minutes.
We’re very proud of the victory tonight. We tried to play our best handball versus one of the best European teams.