Füchse win thriller in Paris, Sporting too strong for Dinamo

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 34:37 (18:19)

After taking revenge on PSG for a defeat in the reverse fixture at home (40:38), Füchse climbed to the fourth place in the group and stayed in fight for the top two finish, which will secure an early quarter-final ticket. It was a very balanced and exciting match, in which both sides drew level numerous times, and in the first half, no team could pull clear by more than two goals. Berlin were the first to create a three-goal gap soon after the restart, 23:20 in the 37th minute, yet a few goals from Kamil Syprzak and Mathieu Grebille helped PSG to turn the tide and pull in front 27:26 midway through the second half. The pendulum swung for a while, as the sides were level at 32:32 with five minutes to go, yet Lasse Andersson netted four times in the remaining time, increasing his tally to 13 goals, and Füchse celebrated a victory.