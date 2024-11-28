Füchse win thriller in Paris, Sporting too strong for Dinamo

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
28 November 2024, 23:00

Round 9 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League finished on Thursday with four Group A encounters. In the Match of the Week, Sporting CP had a big advantage over Dinamo Bucuresti, while Füchse Berlin snatched a hard-fought win at Paris Saint-Germain, and group leaders Veszprém HC made another step towards booking an early quarter-final ticket.

GROUP A
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) 30:21 (14:9)

A 28:25 win in the reverse match in Round 6 was a historic result for Fredericia, as it was their first ever victory in the European club competitions. However, on Thursday Plock took a convincing revenge at home and leapfrogged their Danish rivals in the table. The opening 20 minutes were very tight, but then the hosts used a 5:0 run between the 17th and 25th minutes, pulling clear at 11:7. At the break, Plock had a five-goal advantage, and they continued to dominate after the restart, as Miha Zarabec rose to prominence, scoring six of his eight goals in the second half. In contrast, none of Fredericia's players netted more than four times, as Plock relied on a solid defence. With six minutes to go, the Polish side enjoyed a double-digit lead, 28:18, before Fredericia slightly slashed the gap.

2023 11 28 WISLA FREDERICIA 022
I am very happy because of the two points, but also because of how we presented ourselves. Our defence worked very well and also the wings performed very well and that is what created the difference.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock
2023 11 28 WISLA FREDERICIA 019
Our goalkeeper put in a good performance at the start, but we didn't take advantage of that. We made too many mistakes and missed several situations. Wisla played better and better, playing fast and passing well.
Gudmundur Gudmundsson
Head coach, Fredericia Håndbold Klub

Veszprém HC (HUN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 33:26 (20:11)

Just like in the reverse fixture, when Veszprém won 30:23, the Hungarian heavyweights claimed a seven-goal victory and consolidated their lead in Group A. The home side started the game with a 5:0 run, spurred by three goals from Bjarki Mar Elisson and two from Ludovic Fabregas, before Bogdan Radivojevic scored Eurofarm's opening goal in the sixth minute. Veszprém, went on to fully dominate on the court, and as their goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales boasted a 44 per cent save efficiency, the hosts were in front by nine goals at half-time. In the second half, the match became more balanced, and although the Hungarian team had less fire power, their win was never in danger. Fabregas and Sergei Mark Kosorotov became their best scorers with seven goals each, and the hosts had no problems clinching their sixth straight win in the competition.

20241128 Veszprem Pelister Xavier Pascual
We are approaching the end of the first half of the season, and it’s very important to finish this phase successfully.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Veszprém HC
20241128 Veszprem Pelister Raul Alonso
This is not how we wanted to start the match, which was decided after about ten minutes. What we will take home with us is our performance in the second half, because that time we were able to keep up with the home team.
Raul Alonso
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister

MOTW: Sporting CP (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 34:25 (20:11)

In the previous meeting of these teams, Sporting suffered their first defeat in the current tournament, 33:29. But on home court in Lisbon, the Portuguese team took an impressive revenge, which helped them to climb to the second position. Sporting played an excellent first half, boasting a 83 per cent shot efficiency, and a string of saves from Andre Kristensen helped them to a 5:0 run between minutes 8 and 16, securing a 10:4 lead. Francisco Costa scored six goals from six attempts before the break, and the home team's nine-goal advantage at the break left little doubt about the outcome. Early in the second half, Dinamo's goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara delivered a few saves, but his team still had a mountain to climb. At Sporting, the Costa brothers led by example, as both Francisco and Martim ended the match with eight goals. Kristensen ultimately made 16 saves for a 41 per cent efficiency, as his team clinched a well-deserved win.

20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 6884 (1)
I’m really happy. Amazing atmosphere and a good performance on the attack and on defence. André [Kristensen] was the key of the game and this atmosphere is also one of the keys of our performance.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 7504
We are far away of winning a match away from home. Today was clear that we have to improve everything: the goalkeepers, defence, attack…
David Davis
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 34:37 (18:19)

After taking revenge on PSG for a defeat in the reverse fixture at home (40:38), Füchse climbed to the fourth place in the group and stayed in fight for the top two finish, which will secure an early quarter-final ticket. It was a very balanced and exciting match, in which both sides drew level numerous times, and in the first half, no team could pull clear by more than two goals. Berlin were the first to create a three-goal gap soon after the restart, 23:20 in the 37th minute, yet a few goals from Kamil Syprzak and Mathieu Grebille helped PSG to turn the tide and pull in front 27:26 midway through the second half. The pendulum swung for a while, as the sides were level at 32:32 with five minutes to go, yet Lasse Andersson netted four times in the remaining time, increasing his tally to 13 goals, and Füchse celebrated a victory.

S3O0578 (1)
We didn’t take benefits of the momentum at the end of the game and we allowed Berlin to make the difference in the last fifteen minutes.
Luc Steins
Centre back, Paris Saint-Germain
M0U1659 (1)
We’re very proud of the victory tonight. We tried to play our best handball versus one of the best European teams.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

Thursday's action in Round 9

20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 8223
Sporting CP
20241128 Veszprem Pelister Fans
Roland Peka
M0U1589
Team Pics / PSG
2023 11 28 WISLA FREDERICIA 023
Jerzy Stankowski
20241128 Veszprem Pelister 21 Bjarki Mar Elisson (2)
Roland Peka
20241128 Veszprem Pelister 12 Rodrigo Corrales
Roland Peka
20241128 Veszprem Pelister 44 Aron Palmarsson
Roland Peka
20241128 Veszprem Pelister 23 Ligetvari Patrik
Roland Peka
2023 11 28 WISLA FREDERICIA 036
Jerzy Stankowski
2023 11 28 WISLA FREDERICIA 018
Jerzy Stankowski
2023 11 28 WISLA FREDERICIA 025 (2)
Jerzy Stankowski
S3O0578
Team Pics / PSG
20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 7164
20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 6884
Sporting CP
M0U1659
Team Pics / PSG
20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 6962
20241128 SPORTINGCP DINAMOBUCURESTI 6673
Sporting CP
S3O0684
Team Pics / PSG
M0U1602
Team Pics / PSG
M0U1576
Team Pics / PSG
M0U1574
Team Pics / PSG

Main photo © Team Pics / PSG

