BASEL/DEBRECEN - Comments from Poland goalkeeper Adrianna Placzek and right back Monika Kobylinska (both POL), and Portugal right wing Patrícia Rodrigues (POR); Spain head coach Ambros Martin and goalkeeper Nicole Wiggins (both ESP) at media calls in Basel; and Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin, centre back Petra Vamos and left wing Gréta Márton (all HUN), and North Macedonia head coach Kristijan Grchevski, left back Marija Jankulovska and goalkeeper Jovana Micevska (all MKD) at media calls in Debrecen on Friday.

POLAND

Adrianna Placzek (POL) – goalkeeper

On the feeling today following the opening match:

“Yesterday was a very tough game, but today we start to focus on another game, because we don't have so much time to think about yesterday. We have also two games in front of us and we need to be focused for the next matches, which are really important for us.”

On the main takeaways from the first match:

“We need to start totally different this game, because yesterday we started so bad and we did some mistakes. When you play against a team like France, you need to play really almost perfectly, because they use all our mistakes. We started with like seven counter attacks in this game. We need to be thinking about this and I hope tomorrow will start the game totally different.”

On their next opponents, Portugal:

“I watched yesterday, after the game, this game Portugal against Spain. I think they're similar like the Spain team. They have nice players who can shoot from the long distance and I think it's going to be really fighting for both sides.”

Monika Kobylinska (POL) – right back

On recovering from the opening match:

“Now it's the most important to focus on the next game. We, of course, knew that it will be a tough game for us, the first one. And we also know that now these two other ones are the most important for us.

“So today we focus a little bit also on the recovery and body and mental health and everything. And of course, this is also the day for us to prepare exactly how we want to play the game tomorrow.”

On the positives to take from the first game:

“We had some good moments but from the beginning, we did too many mistakes and France is so good a team that and they are running so fast, so they are using these moments. They showed yesterday that if you have five minutes with maybe not 100 per cent, then they will use it.

“In the defence, in some moments, when they didn't have the counter attacks, then we were working much better. We have to take it and learn also to don't make these easy mistakes for the next game, because then it's also much harder to play.”

On Portugal:

“They showed yesterday that they are a good team now and that they really know how to play handball. It's also really nice to see that all the teams now are really fighting and it doesn't matter against who are you playing, you need to be 100 per cent ready. It will be also tough game for us, and we need to step up from yesterday and do our job.”

HUNGARY

Vlagyimir Golovin (HUN) – head coach

On the match against Sweden:

"It's difficult to predict what will decide the match, but it will be a really important game for us. In terms of results, we cannot predict, but we want to win, especially on home court.

“In the past year, we've played three games against Sweden. We lost last year at the world championships, then we won at the Olympics qualification tournament and we had a draw with them at the Olympic Games in regular time, so you cannot predict what will happen. One thing is for sure is that we know almost everything about Sweden and Sweden knows almost everything about us."

On whether the Hungarians are aiming for revenge:

"Last year at the world championships, Sweden played in front of 11,000 home fans, it was really difficult for us, but even though we had eight or 10 minutes that we played pretty well and we also had the lead , so obviously want to take revenge for that as well. And we are counting on our home crowd and on the support that we get from them. We have to focus on our game and eliminate our errors though."

Petra Vamos (HUN) - centre back

On their expectations ahead of the match against Sweden:

"I think the win against Sweden back in April in the Olympics qualification tournament will give us a lot of energy and motivation that we can play a good match against them, if we are focused and if we play our system for 60 minutes.

“Plus I think that our team has developed a lot in defence and it means a lot for us that we have played together in the last few years. We know each other and we can learn from each other at the same time. I'm curious how this match will go for us."

On the loss to Sweden in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games quarter-finals:

"It was a really disappointing moment for us. We were only 17 seconds away from the semi-final. And they scored in the last – almost in the last seconds – and then we lost in extra time. It was a really hard moment for us, but I think that now we see this match as an opportunity and we don't care about what happened in the past. This one match can affect the whole tournament.

“So we know that we have to be really tough in defence and dominate the whole match if we want to win. I'm really looking forward to play against Sweden because I think this match will show how strong they are."

On playing again in the Fönix Arena in Debrecen:

"It is really good to be back here as I played five years here in Debrecen. I know the arena. I know the staff, the city as well. My family will come to the matches and support me too. This is emotional for me and for the team. And I know that the arena will be full tomorrow. I hope that the supporters will give us more energy."

Gréta Márton (HUN) – left wing

On the match against Sweden:

"We know that this is going to be the hardest game in the group and we are expecting a really hard and tough game because both teams are here to win the group and of course, this game. As individuals, the Swedish players are really, really good, but as a team they can make also good things both in attack and in defence, and we are expecting a really running game. We have to run a lot, but we will try to stop them as good as possible, and I think in attack we have to be a little bit patient."

On the atmosphere in the Fönix Arena:

"We heard that this is going to be a full house in the arena and the Hungarians are coming here to support us, so it motivates us a lot. It's a lot. So we are really looking forward to play on Saturday and this is going to be the best game in the group."





PORTUGAL

Patrícia Rodrigues (POR) – right wing

On how they are feeling on Friday:

“Today's a new day and we need to start working for the next game, to try to win against Poland or to try to make a better game than we made against Spain. Not so [many] technical faults. Today we are starting working to be focused to these games. Let's see how it will be.”

On the first game against Spain:

“For the first game, I think it was good. We played good. We showed that we are better, we are growing up, we are in a good way. So we are trying to, after the game, thinking what we did wrong, what we can do better.

“This is the first game after so many years to come back again. Maybe we were a bit anxious in the timing. Mistakes, we do it maybe because we are anxious. The experience that Spain has — maybe this was the difference between us.”

On the positive takeaways from match one:

“We are proud of what we made yesterday because most of the time we were winning and then they were tied, they were in front, but we were always thinking, ‘This is possible. We could win’. That's the most important thing for us — that we keep working and be focused, because most, we need to be proud of us. This is the most important thing.”

On the next game, against Poland:

“Poland has also experience as Spain has, but we will try maybe to be more attention to details. Maybe this can be the difference between Spain and Poland, and we will try to make this difference — details, to be positive and not negative.

“We are really focused and we believe in us, in our work. And I really, really think that it's possible to win against Poland. We'll make everything to win the game.”





SPAIN

Ambros Martin (ESP) – head coach

On the first match:

“It was somehow like we expected, meaning that Portugal and us were playing more or less the same style of handball. And also about to control the nerves of our young players.

“At the beginning especially of the match and before the match, they were really nervous, but when the match was going, I think we calmed down a bit more and then we stayed more concentrated, and we could make it. It was tough but we made it at the end.”

On what he would like to improve:

“To play more calm and to play more fluently in offence. I think the defence was really good the full match, but when we have the ball in our hand was much more difficult to play the things that that we were working before and talking about this match before.

“I think it was because of that, because we were too much thinking or not focusing exactly on the match — it was too many emotions around. And probably didn't let us to play as we want it and as we can do.”

On the upcoming game against France:

“Yesterday France played like they like to play — really fast, with the good and tough defence and then fast break and fast counter attacks. And if they are able to do it, then they will play really comfortable.

“The question for us will be probably not be the same than before, in the previous tournament that we play in France. It will be harder probably, because after yesterday’s match, they got the confidence again. But we need to be more precise in our offence. Don't let them come fast in their contact.”

Nicole Wiggins (ESP) – goalkeeper

On how the team are feeling on Friday:

“To be honest, a little bit sleepy because today we slept so much. They gave us more free time to rest and recover because our coach and us also felt like yesterday was a difficult game because it's the first. In the first game you always have nerves, you know, that make you make some stupid mistakes and always it's difficult the first game.

“To start this competition, for me it’s the most difficult, because normally, for example, in a world championship, you have more days to rest between games. And for example, you can play against countries which don't have this handball culture and maybe you can win more easily.

“From a European championship, it’s a really difficult competition, so start with a win, with good feelings, it's really important. The team have more confidence that I think is going to be really important to face the next games.”

On the next match, against France:

“I'm still nervous, because we just played one tournament against them, with a great victory. But I have the feeling that it’s not real — France always is a team who always go from less to more. I think tomorrow is going to be a game with more speed. They're going to fight more, they're going to be more strong, more aggressive, and we need to be ready to adapt to all these changes that they’re going to do.

“Before they didn't know us, so now they can study us and prepare in a different way. And I think it's going to be really, really difficult game, so I think we need to push a little bit more and give a little bit more if we want to get another victory.”





NORTH MACEDONIA

Kristijan Grchevski (MKD) – head coach

On the defeat to Sweden:

"I definitely think that we could have done better, but at the same time we could have done worse too. We had some great moments and ultimately, I believe our inexperience decided the final outcome. We had a difficult period in which we couldn't score a goal.

“But on the positive side, we had some good moments both in defence and attack and we showed that we can play against a team like Sweden are."

On the expectations ahead of the match against Türkiye:

"We are definitely going for the win and I believe that we have strong chances to come off victorious from the match, but everything depends on us, meaning, we should believe in that as a squad that we can do it. And hopefully, if we display good performance and show great fight, we can make our Macedonian fans happy."

On the atmosphere in the squad:

"In the end of the second half, we played really good where we felt a bit relaxed in terms of nerves and that brings us confidence ahead of the next match, which brings positivity within the group. Finally, we will definitely bring our positive energy to the match against Türkiye and we will try to win."

Marija Jankulovska (MKD) – left back

On the match against Sweden:

"Sweden are a great team and we have young players in our team and for us this is a great opportunity to represent ourselves. This championship is a dream come true for us and it was good to play against Sweden because there are some players that play in EHF Champions League and it was our dream to play against players like them."

On the expectations ahead of the match against Türkiye:

"That match against Türkiye is a key one for us and we are preparing well for them. I hope that we will play better against them and I hope we will win.”

On where the Macedonians can get better:

"We can improve our discipline and I think we have a chance to win and we should narrow down the mistakes we make, but I think improving our discipline should be our main focus."

Jovana Micevska (MKD) – goalkeeper

On making 11 saves against Sweden:

"I'm not completely satisfied and I think that I could have done better and made more saves, but more importantly, we didn't win the match and one can't be happy about that."

On facing shots from Nathalie Hagman:

"It was really a pleasure to play against her as she is one of the best wings in world's handball and of course, it's a valuable experience for me that I will definitely savour and use it to improve myself as a goalkeeper.”

On the match against Türkiye:

"During our preparations, we've put our main focus on Türkiye and I believe that we are ready to give our best and leave our hearts on the court to get the win. We will play until the final minute and if we win, everything will be easier for us in terms of confidence and getting ready for the final match against Hungary."