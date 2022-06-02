Fun and facts: Twitch brings fans closer to the EHF FINAL4

From light-hearted fun to expert analysis of the matches, the shows on the Home of Handball Twitch channel will offer it all.

Coverage on Twitch already starts on Friday. With three-time EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus and handball commentator Nedzad Smajlagic as main hosts, the Twitch show will come live from the media call at the official teams’ hotel on Friday from 11:00 CEST, when the four teams – Györi Audi ETO KC, Team Esbjerg, Metz Handball, and Vipers Kristiansand – will speak to media representatives. Players and coaches will join the Twitch show for light-hearted chats with Anja and Nedzad.

The Twitch show returns for the semi-finals on Saturday and the medal matches on Sunday, both days from 14:00 CEST, as business in the MVM Dome gets serious.

Anja and Nedzad will be previewing the matches, talking in-depth about handball, tactics, etc. with a range of guests, including current and former star players, coaches, experts, and influencers – both live and remote.

Fans watching the shows can use the chat function on Twitch to send their messages of ask questions.

After the EHF FINAL4 Women concludes, the fun on Twitch will continue with live coverage of the ebt Finals (9–12 June) and an amazing show throughout the entire EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 (17–19 June).

So, tune in to Twitch for coverage with a tweak!