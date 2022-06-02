Different team, same goal in Budapest for 2021 MVP Reistad

Of course, Reistad became an integrant part of that team. She scored 88 goals throughout the season, including 22 at the EHF FINAL4, on her way to earn the MVP award in Budapest last season.

In the past two years, the 23-year-old left back was named in the 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship All-star Team, the All-star young player of the EHF Champions League Women and the MVP of the Norwegian league for the 2020/21 season, while she won the EHF Champions League 2020/21 with Vipers and the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 and the 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship with Norway.

“The last seasons have been very good for me, I have been constantly progressing in all areas of my game and I am very happy with it,” Reistad says.

“However, there is also some added pressure to deliver, but I am enjoying handball quite a lot and I am feeling very good.”

A year later after delivering one of the most dominant performances in the history of the EHF FINAL4, Reistad returns to Budapest, albeit in the colours of another team. Moving for the first time outside of Norway, after signing for Danish side Team Esbjerg, was a challenge, a gamble for such a talented player that needs the proper environment to flourish.